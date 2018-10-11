SEA felicitates Ihsedu Agrochem for the highest processor of Castor Seeds

Mumbai, October 11, 2018: Adding another feather to its cap, Ihsedu Agrochem has been felicitated by The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) for its outstanding development work in the areas of castor oil production. Part of Jayant Agro (BSE: 524330 | NSE: JAYAGROGN), the castor oil processing company has yet again proved its dominance by bagging two awards – ‘the highest processors of Castor Seeds’ and ‘the highest exporters of castor seeds’ in India, at the prestigious event.

The award has been received by Varun Udeshi, Director of Jayant Agro-Organics and Sandeep Udeshi, Vice President of Jayant Agro-Organics, from Ibu.Ir. Musdhalifah Machmud – Dy. Minister for Food & Agriculture, Government of Indonesia. Other guests of honor present on the occasion were Gajendra Singh Shekhawat – Hon’ble Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (GoI), Darmin Nasution – Hon’ble Coordinating Minister for Economic Affair (Government of Indonesia), Rizal Affandi Lukman – Deputy Minister for International Economic Cooperation (Government of Indonesia), Pasha Patel – Farmer leader and Chairman, Maharashtra Commission for Agricultural Costs and Price commission (Mumbai) and Ashok Dalwai, IAS, CEO, NRRA (GoI).

Commenting on the glory, Abhay Udeshi, Chairman at Jayant Agro and Vice-President at SEA said, “These awards mean immense motivation for companies like Ihsedu. We appreciate each of the processors for their commendable performance and also compliment exporters who have worked hard to push the exports in the international market, despite the industry passing through challenging times.”

Comprised of over 875 members including about 350 working solvent extraction plants with processing annual capacity of about 30 million tonnes, the SEA Awards is the association that brings together the full ecosystem of processors, exporters & importers, oil millers and refiners working collaboratively to shape the future. The big bang award event is held every year to encourage and promote the use of solvent extracted oil and their byproducts in India and abroad.

“Our primary concern is the welfare of marginal farmers and to improve the quality of life for their family. We firmly believe that achieving higher oilseed productivity through good farming practice should be our priority to improve livelihood in rural India, along with providing the raw material for the industry and food security”, added Abhay Udeshi.

About Ihsedu Agrochem Private Limited

Ihsedu Agrochem was founded in 2000 and was acquired as a wholly owned subsidiary of Jayant Agro-Organics Limited in 2002. A crushing unit from Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation was acquired for castor oil production, which was later fully modernised with state-of-the-art technology. The plant is located in Banaskantha – which is one of the largest castor growing districts in Gujarat – which alone accounts for 75% of India’s castor seed production. The plant is well linked as it is situated on the state highway and is in close proximity to the Kandla Port from where our bulk oil exports take place.

In 2013, Jayant Agro and Arkema – a global chemical company, entered into a joint venture agreement. The joint venture will be focused on manufacturing various industrial and specialty grades of castor oil.

Visit us at www.ihseduagro.com. For more information, contact: