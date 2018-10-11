Global ERP Software Market 2018 | Huge Demand, Industry Growth, Trend and Forecast

11-Oct-2018 In 2017, the global ERP Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.



This report focuses on the global ERP Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ERP Software development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study





SAP

Oracle

Sage

Infor

Microsoft

Epicor

Kronos

Concur(SAP)

Ibm

Totvs

Unit4

Yonyou

Netsuite

Kingdee

Workday

Cornerstone

Digiwin



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into





On-Premise ERP

Cloud ERP



Market segment by Application, split into





Manufacture

Logistics Industry

Financial

Telecommunications

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers





United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:





To analyze global ERP Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ERP Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Contents



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global ERP Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise ERP

1.4.3 Cloud ERP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ERP Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacture

1.5.3 Logistics Industry

1.5.4 Financial

1.5.5 Telecommunications

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 ERP Software Market Size

2.2 ERP Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 ERP Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 ERP Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 ERP Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global ERP Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global ERP Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global ERP Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 ERP Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players ERP Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into ERP Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



