Global Bituminous Concrete Paver Market 2018 Emerging Trends, Demand and Development Research Report till 2025

11th October 2018 – Global Bituminous Concrete Paver Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the years to come as the scope and its application are rising enormously across the globe. Bituminous Concrete Paver Market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, and regions.

Bituminous concrete is also known as asphalt. Bituminous concrete is a type of construction material used for paving driveways, roads, and parking lots. It is usually made from a mixture of stone and other forms of cumulative material bind together using biding agent. The binding agent is known as bitumen a by-product of petroleum refining. On heating bitumen forms thick sticky structure like tar, on drying forms a dense solid surface that appears black in color.

The Bituminous Concrete Paver is composed of a mixture of mineral filler, mineral aggregates, and bituminous material such as fine aggregate, coarse aggregate, and mineral. There is no cement in the mixture. Large paving machines are used by installers to even and solidify the surface after dispensing bituminous concrete onto the roadway. Bituminous materials consist of both petroleum asphalt and coal tar. Practically, petroleum asphalt is totally composed of bitumen, whereas in coal tar bitumen content is very low.

Bituminous Concrete Paver Market is classified, by product type into Tire Asphalt Concrete Paver, Crawler Asphalt Concrete Paver, and others. Bituminous Concrete Paver Market is classified, by technology into Hydrostatic and Mechanical. Bituminous Concrete Paver Market is classified, by applications into Railway, Highway, Airport, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

CAT

CMI Roadbuilding

ACE Asphalt

Wirtgen Group

Volvo

Hanta

SANY

JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

Zoomlion

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Crawler Asphalt Concrete Paver

Tire Asphalt Concrete Paver

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Highway

Airport

Railway

Other

Bituminous Concrete Paver Industry is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the Bituminous Concrete Paver Industry in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The reason being, growing demand for road maintenance in developing countries such as India, Japan, and China, government initiative towards road construction. On the other hand, Western Europe and Latin American regions are expected to grow at fixed CAGR over forecast period with growing activities for road safety development.

