Dairy Testing Market Is Anticipated to Reach a Value of $5.4 Billion by 2025 and Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2025

Dairy products are highly rich in nutrients but slight changes in their chemical composition may lead to health hazards. Dairy products are tested on various parameters to ensure whether the products meet standard chemical compositions, purity level and availability of different micro-organism. Dairy tests are done at dairy farms, processing units, and even while packaging of products.

Factors impacting the market:

Stringent government regulations regarding food safety and increasing awareness among masses about health are driving diary testing market globally. However, lack of co-ordinations among different stake holders and poor implementations of food safety laws are the challenges in the market growth, primarily in developing economies.

Key players profiled in the report:

Food and Drug Administration (FDA), TUV Nord Group, European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), SGS, Asurequality, Bureau Veritas, Bureau Veritas, Romer Labs, Microbac Laboratories, Mrieux Nutrisciences, Neogen Corporation, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) among others.

Key benefits offered from the report include

An in-depth analysis of the Dairy Testing market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

Analysis of Global Dairy Testing Market with respect to key segments such as product, type and technology

An comprehensive regional analysis of Global Dairy Testing Market has been covered in the report

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2018 and 2025

Profile of the major players in the Global Dairy Testing Market will be provided, which include product & services, key financials, new developments & business strategies

Geographical Analysis:

India, being one of the largest milk producer, will see significant rise in dairy testing market in near future. Dairy testing market in North America and Europe are relatively mature and will witness a moderate growth in coming years.

Scope of the Global Dairy Testing Market:

Product Segments

Milk and Milk Powder

Butter & Spreads

Cheese

Yoghurt

Ice Creams & Deserts

Infant’s Foods

Type Segments

Safety

Pesticides

Pathogens

Adulterants

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOS)

Quality Testing

Technology Segments

Traditional

Rapid

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

