Cloud High Performance Computing (CHPC)Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast Report

Market Highlights:

The cloud high-performance computing increases the computing capability, as compared to non-cloud deployment. The high-performance computing market has seen significant growth by the growing adoption of cloud computing. The market at present is captured by nearly 25% enterprises that use cloud services for high-performance computing. The rate of adoption of cloud services for high performance computing is expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period.

There has been significant growth in the adoption of cloud for high-performance computing. At present, nearly 25% enterprises are using the cloud high-performance computing, and the number tends to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Globally, half of the enterprises are evaluating the usage statistics, for positive values and higher efficiency. The careful targeting and analysis help to understand the migration of high-performance computing user workflow to adopt cloud. The cloud provides flexible pricing. The pricing model is paid as per usage, which lets an enterprise pay only for the services it is using. However, there is always a risk of security. In a survey on cloud adoption in 2010, nearly 20% of the enterprises prefer hybrid cloud, and nearly 19% of the enterprises use a private cloud due to security concerns. The public cloud usage is reduced by nearly 13% due to high-security risks.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5816

Key players

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Google, LLC (U.S.),

Dell, Inc (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services (U.S.),

Penguin Computing (U.S.),

Sabalcore Computing Inc (U.S.),

Univa Corporation (U.S.),

Gridcore AB (Sweden),

Adaptive Computing (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.) among others.

Other vendors include Silicon Mechanics, Inc (U.S.), Atos SE (France), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), R Systems NA, Inc (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), The MathWorks, Inc (U.S.), ToutVirtual, Inc (U.S.), T-Services (Russia), Wolfram Alpha LLC (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Rescale, Inc (U.S.), Nimbix, Inc (U.S.), Alibaba Cloud (China), ARCTUR (Slovenija), CSUC (Spain), TotalCAE (U.S.), TheUberCloud, Inc (U.S.) among others.

According to MRFR, The Cloud High-Performance Computing Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 21% During The Forecast Period 2017-2023

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers.

Segmentation

On the basis of the services, the market is segmented into professional services, managed services, and other services. The professional services are further segmented as integration and deployment service, maintenance & support services, and consulting service. The other services are further sub-segmented into Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS).

On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into the server, storage, and networking devices. The software is further sub-segmented into clustering software and analytics tools.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into the public cloud and hybrid

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking and financial services, IT & telecommunication, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, transportation, and others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-high-performance-computing-market-5816

Regional analysis

The global cloud high-performance computing market is estimated to grow at a significant rate. The geographical analysis of cloud high-performance computing market marks the study for regions like North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand) and rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America). Among these regions, almost half of the market is occupied by North America. North America has a rich concentration of vendors providing services and solutions for cloud high-performance computing for various end-users. One of the major factor contributing to the growth of cloud high-performance computing in North America is the technological advancement, and developing supercomputing facilities. The United States is leading the market, whereas Canada is estimated to witness a higher growth rate.

Intended Audience

HPC vendors

System integrators

Consultancy and advisory firms

End-Users

Data integration service providers

Managed service providers

Enterprise customers

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

For More Information, Browse Press Release @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/cloud-high-performance-computing-market

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 World Population by Major Regions (2017 To 2030)

Table2 Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table3 North America Cloud High Performance Computing Market: By Country, 2017-2023