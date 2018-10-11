Booking Starts for Piramal Aranya Arav | Call 9810047296

Piramal Aranya is a state of the art luxurious project by Piramal Realty in the fast growing locality of Byculla, Mumbai offering lavishly crafted and exquisitely designed 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments. The infrastructure is ongoing construction at the moment and consists of 440 units spread over 2 high rise towers. Piramal Aranya price rate starts at Rs. 5.30 Cr onward.

Visit Piramal aranya arav or

Piramal Aranya arav Byculla

For getting Details of the project–

Piramal aranya arav , a luxurious residential infrastructure currently ongoing construction by Piramal Realty is offering lavishly crafted and exquisitely designed 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments. Piramal Aranya apartments are being constructed with imported marble flooring in all rooms, wooden frame main and internal doors, concealed copper wiring with branded modular switches, lighting fixtures, modular kitchen with refrigerator, chimney & HOB; premium quality sanitary ware and branded CP fittings etc. among others.

Piramal aranya arav plot areas for its 2 BHK flat range from 961 sq. ft. to 1584 sq. ft. and 3 BHK flat areas range from 1258 sq. ft. to 1272 sq. ft. The project aims to provide exquisite apartments in quite reasonable prices.

Piramal Aranya Mumbai features many modern day amenities and facilities such as a club house with swimming pool, jogging & strolling track, gymnasium, children’s play area, kids play pool with water slides, power supply, water supply, high speed elevators, 24 hour security facilities, ample car parking space, landscape garden, paved compound, event space, and intercom facility, etc. including numerous others.

Highpoints of Piramal aranya arav :

Piramal Aranya is strategically designed with a modern luxury architectural look with high rise towers and lush greenery with its botanical garden. Piramal Aranya Mumbai locality is easily accessible to the rest of the city as it a prime area. The residents can fulfil their needs with utilities like Ville Parle Station, Holy Spirit Hospital OPD, IDBI Bank, ibis Mumbai Airport, Sant Nirankari Udyan, Cinemax etc.

Piramal Realty, the real estate division of Piramal Group, on Friday said it has awarded contract worth Rs.700 crore to engineering firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Construction to build Piramal Aranya, a luxury residential project at Byculla in south Mumbai.

Spread across seven acres of land parcel, the project would be built with a total investment of Rs.4,450 crore and cover around four million sq. ft. of construction area.

Bookings for the project would start from Saturday, the company said. Piramal Realty said it has awarded L& T Construction with the “contract for the core and shell civil work” for the luxury project.

“We launched Piramal Aranya in March earlier this year in an endeavour to build world-class luxurious residential high-rises in the city. It is our most significant residential development and we are making every effort to ensure that it is one of the finest buildings in the world,” said Anand Piramal, executive director, Piramal Group.

The project would comprise 70-storey towers with 3, 3.5 and 4 bedroom-hall-kitchen apartments with carpet area ranging from around 1,260 sq ft to 2,600 sq. ft.

Highlights

Connectivity

•

• Byculla Railway. 1 km | 10 min

• Chinchpokli Rai. 1 km | 10 min

• Mumbai Mahalaks. 2 km | 15 min

Infrastructure

•

• JBCN Internatio. 2.5 km | 15 min

• Balaji Hospital 2 km | 15 min

• High Street Pho. 4 km | 20 min

• Eastern Express. 2 km | 15 min

Visit http://www.srkresidency.com/piramal-aranya-byculla-project/

http://piramalaranya.srkresidency.com/ http://www.srkresidency.com/tag/piramal-aranaya/ http://www.srkresidency.com/tag/piramal-aranya-byculla/ http://www.srkresidency.com/tag/piramal-aranya-byculla-project/ http://www.srkresidency.com/category/residential-projects-mumbai/ http://www.srkresidency.com/tag/piramal-aranya-arav/ http://www.srkresidency.com/tag/piramal-aranya/

Get any detail of piramal aranya byculla [ Piramal aranya arav – new Tower