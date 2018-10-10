Global Content Delivery Network Market to reach a market size of $22.9 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Content Delivery Network Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Content Delivery Network is expected to attain a market size of $22.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.

The Internet and its increasing use over the years has become the prime factor driving the market for CDN networks worldwide. Additionally, the ever growing mobile technology and the use social media have also actively contributed to the market growth. With improved accessibility, storage, and scalability, the market has tremendous opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

The Standard/ Non-Video CDN market dominated the Global Content Delivery Network Market by Type in 2015. The Web Performance Optimization market dominated the Global Content Delivery Network Market by Solution Type. The Cloud Security market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.9% during (2016 – 2022).

North America would be the market leader, with maximum market share in 2016, and would be a dominant region during the forecast period. APAC would be a highly opportunistic region, with tremendous growth opportunities. The key factors driving the growth rate in APAC region are increasing use of cloud services, rapid adoption of mobile and smartphone devices, and unprecedented growth in the video usage. The continuous growth in the integration of various cloud services would further drive the overall CDN market.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Content Delivery Network have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Verizon Communications Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Level 3 Communications, Limelight Networks, Inc., Internap Corporation and Highwinds Network Group, Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-content-delivery-network-market/

Research Scope

Global Content Delivery Network Market By Type

Standard/ Non-Video CDN

Video CDN

Global Content Delivery Network Market By Solution Type

Web Performance Optimization

Media Delivery

Cloud Security

Global Content Delivery Network Market By Adjacent Service Type

Cloud Storage

Analytics and Monitoring

API’s

CDN Network Design

Support and Maintenance

Others

Global Content Delivery Network Market By Service Provider Type

Traditional CDN

Telco CDN

Cloud Service Providers

Others

Global Content Delivery Network Market By Organization Size

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

Global Content Delivery Network Market By Vertical

Advertising

Media and Entertainment

Online Gaming

E-Commerce

Education

Government

Healthcare

Others

Global Content Delivery Network Market By Geography

North America Content Delivery Network Market

US. Content Delivery Network Market

Canada Content Delivery Network Market

Mexico Content Delivery Network Market

Rest of North America Content Delivery Network Market

Europe Content Delivery Network Market

Germany Content Delivery Network Market

UK. Content Delivery Network Market

France Content Delivery Network Market

Russia Content Delivery Network Market

Spain Content Delivery Network Market

Italy Content Delivery Network Market

Rest of Europe Content Delivery Network Market

Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Market

China Content Delivery Network Market

Japan Content Delivery Network Market

India Content Delivery Network Market

South Korea Content Delivery Network Market

Singapore Content Delivery Network Market

Malaysia Content Delivery Network Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Market

LAMEA Content Delivery Network Market

Brazil Content Delivery Network Market

Argentina Content Delivery Network Market

UAE Content Delivery Network Market

Saudi Arabia Content Delivery Network Market

South Africa Content Delivery Network Market

Nigeria Content Delivery Network Market

Rest of LAMEA Content Delivery Network Market

Companies Profiled

Verizon Communications Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Level 3 Communications

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Internap Corporation.

Highwinds Network Group, Inc.

