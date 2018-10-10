Automotive ECU Market Distributors, Environmental Change, Size Estimation Forecast 2020

10 Oct 2018: The global Automotive ECU Market is expected to reach USD 45.98 billion by 2020. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) is expected to witness growth owing to the increase in demand of Automotive Industry. ECU is the embedded system that controls electrical systems or subsystems in the motor vehicle. ECU is considered to be the brain of the vehicle and carries out the various applications such as Powertrain, Chassis Electronic, Safety & Security, Entertainment, and Communication & Navigation. There are various types of ECUs which include Engine Control Module (ECM), Powertrain Control Module (PCM), Transmission Control Module (TCM), Brake Control Module (BCM), Central Control Module (CCM), Central Timing Module (CTM), General Electronic Module (GEM), Body Control Module (BCM), and Suspension Control Module (SCM).

ECUs are developed by both hardware and software to perform functions expected from that module. Core elements of an ECU are Microcontroller, Flash memory, Supply/Digital/Analog Inputs, and Relay/H Bridge/Injector/Logic drivers. With growth of automobile industry, it has become challenging for the ECU market to integrate many vehicles related functions such as Door Control Unit, Human Machine Interface, Speed Control Unit, Battery Management System and Electronic Power Steering Control Unit. Hence, the up gradation of ECU just as a normal computer becomes as important as the development of new technology. The ECUs are up graded by providing more RAM for better response, more hard disk space so that data refreshes less frequently. For example, the better control of ECU over the management of Air fuel ratio in the fuel system the better fuel mileage as now the frequency of fuel refilling will decrease.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-electronic-control-unit-ecu-market-size/request-sample

Increasing expenditure on R&D in order to lower the ECU costs is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Thus, main drivers for the ECU market to flourish are low cost triggered by stringent regulations and growing awareness of energy efficiency. Other than these drivers ECU market is driven with the development of vehicle performance, emissions, and safety features. Likewise, Automotive ECU market will be driven by the emergence of V2V and V2I connected systems to spur the market growth.

Over the forecast period Automotive ECU market is expected to grow at a Compounding Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. Thus, it becomes utmost important for the market to bring continuous improvements in the design and performance of the ECUs. The market finds application across various segments which include passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and utility vehicles. Thus, the ECU market is segmented on the basis of safety & security systems, chassis electronic systems, powertrain electronic systems, entertainment systems, and communication & navigation systems.

Over the forecast period, Safety & Security system is expected to be the largest segment, as consumer awareness towards airbags and antilock braking system has increased substantially. Whereas, the communication & navigation system is expected to show highest growth prospects, as consumers demand for convenience and comfort features has increased. This is also attributed to advance features such as in-car data storage, in-car features and eco-friendly features. Road safety with connected system also becomes the key driver for this segment. Other than these segments powertrain electronic systems will also see high growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand of high performance engines that need better control over fuel system, air pressure control system, and cooling system.

Browse Full Research Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-electronic-control-unit-ecu-market-size

Now with the increase in stringent emission regulations of various OEMs at different regions have focused to increase ECU performance through design change which would lead to the growth in the market globally. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth mainly due to the rising standards per vehicle, holding a value share of more than 50% over the forecast period. On the other hand, the North American region is expected to see fastest growth with a market value share of more than 25% over the forecast period. The main driver for the fastest growth is the strict emission regulation due to which consumers demand for mandated warning systems for OBD systems that would help them to continuous monitor the emissions.

Contrary to this fact the market growth in the North American region may see decrease in demand due to diminishing high adaptation to new technologies. Europe market is expected to account for more than 20% value share over the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand for better vehicle performance and stringent emission standards. Other than this reason the Europe market is expected to see major growth due to the navigation systems, proximity sensors & gestures control unit and language voice key to connected services. Many OEMs focus to go for agreements, contracts, mergers and acquisitions with ECU manufacturing companies for continuous supply of the product as their strategy.

Globally Automotive ECU market consists of companies such as Delphi, Bosch, Denso, Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive and TRW Automotive. These companies primarily focus to provide quality, performance, durability, through continuous innovation being the cost effective. Bosch and Denso are market followers just behind the market leader Continental AG. The ECU can cost from USD 500 to more than USD 1500 depending on the functions it has been designed to provide. Likewise, repair cost for an ECU range from USD 300 to USD 900. That’s why today ECU manufacturers have focused towards extensive R&D to reduce the cost, and size, to cater better performance by providing more functionality.

General Motors (GM) first ECU had only small application of hybrid digital but after some years it had all active programs using microprocessor based systems. Similarly, North American car manufacturers after development in the ECU technology after 1990 dropped the carburation technology and focused to provide fuel atomization technology with the help of ECU. Other than Automotive passenger, commercial, and utility vehicles, Engine control unit also has aeronautical applications, their systems are known as FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Controls). This kind of system is less seen in piston-engines which are light fixed wing aircraft and helicopters.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/automotive-and-parts

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com