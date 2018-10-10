AsahiKasei India’s Digital Media Presence Now To Be Handled By Utopian Media

Digital media agency, Utopian Media will manage the Japanese conglomerate’s digital presence and public relations in India.

Mumbai, 10th October 2018: Digital media agency, Utopian Media, won the account of AsahiKasei’s consumer products division. They will be managing the brand image, media duties, offline activation, influencer marketing and social media presence of the brand.

AsahiKasei’s Saran Wrap (Premium Wrap) first found its way into the Japanese market in the and now brings to India the best of Japan’s kitchen products like the Premium Wrap, Frying Pan Foil and Cooking Sheet.

Commenting on the occasion, Marketing Manager, Luve Oberoi, AsahiKasei India Private Limited, said,” It means a lot to us to partner with Utopian Media for the promotion of our products and brand in the Indian market. We believe Utopian Media will help us reach out to our target audience and help them understand the vision of the brand. Utopian Media’s techniques and experience when it comes to strategic planning can prove essential to the brand in terms of business growth and brand building.”

By entering the Indian market, AsahiKasei is aiming to bring about an evolution in the current lifestyle of India while bringing about a change in India’s outlook to a healthy lifestyle.

Preksha Seth, Co-founder, Utopian Media, said, “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to handle the presence of a brand like AsahiKasei. The consumer products space brings with it an exciting opportunity to explore various different methods to increase consumer engagement on a digital platform. We are thrilled to make a new partner like AsahiKasei.