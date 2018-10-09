Unified Monitoring Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Unified monitoring is a tool that provides a single user interface from which a system administrator can monitor all the devices. Unified monitoring is also suitable to inspect how management technologies and tools can be converged in order to accomplish the requirements of IT operations and planning. Further, the IT domain utilizes the unified monitoring tool inside their network technologies, data center, and between voice and data. Unified network solutions are assembled on a uniform architecture that only requires to be mounted once, and consequently there is a single product to upgrade, configure, or spot when variations are required. More precisely, a unified monitoring solution must be capable of providing features such as multi-vendor monitoring, multi-domain monitoring, effective collaboration, multi-dimensional monitoring, and facilitated workflows.

The growing adoption of networking solutions is the major factor that pushes the unified monitoring market among verticals such as telecom and education to improve network performance, storage, network collaboration, and network monitoring. Apart from this, growing preference for enhanced cyber safety & security is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the unceasing technological advancements in industries and rising demand for unified mobile and cloud systems to improve offerings are the factors which open new opportunities for the unified monitoring market to grow.

The increasing amount of data generated and recorded by organizations can be analyzed to track and scrutinize performance at all levels of the enterprise. With growing competition, there is an immediate need to gain a competitive and strategic edge over competitors. Through unified monitoring, businesses gain the insights needed for quick-decision-making and strategic advantages, which is an add-on feature in such software. Additionally, growing volumes of business and customer data generated by organizations find application in this software, thus emphasizing the need for unified monitoring. However, the high installation cost of the solution is a major restraint which is likely to adversely affect the market growth in the coming years.

The global unified monitoring market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size, end-use vertical, and geography. In terms of deployment, the market has been categorized into cloud and on-premise. Based on organization size, the global unified monitoring market has been categorized into small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, government, transportation and others.

The global unified monitoring market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global unified monitoring market. This dominance is primarily due to the presence of many global players in this region especially in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is also forecast to hold a significant position in terms of market share. This trend can be attributed to the increasing focus on innovations obtained from research and development and IT technologies in the developed countries. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market in the years from 2018 – 2026. High adoption of application performance related solutions along with the growing adherence toward regulatory compliances are some of the factors driving the Asia Pacific unified monitoring market. Growing economies in the Asia Pacific region such as India and China are inviting global players to their local markets which is supporting the growth of the unified monitoring market in the region.

