Radio Access Technology Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Radio access technology (RAT) refers to an innovative method of physical connection for a radio based mobile communication network. It is focused on meeting customer needs by centralizing the base stations and providing a supportive solution between multiple network operators. Many modern phones have in build system for supporting several RATs in one device such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc. This technology offers improved performance and operational expenditure, together with high energy efficiency, minimal cost, enhanced spectral efficiency, and centralized network architecture.

These unique features offered by radio access technology are the primary drivers of the market. As a result of exponentially increasing data consumption, market vendors are expected to replace the conventional network architecture with advanced cloud based radio access technology. Ongoing technological advancements in the telecommunication industry as well as growing demand for improved network coverage is expected to boost the growth of radio access technology market during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations regarding obligation of global security standards and delay in the standardization of spectrum allocation is restraining market growth. On the other hand, considerable investment in new generations of mobile technologies, such as 4G and 5G, and development of cellular base stations by mobile operators is providing new opportunities for market growth.

The global radio access technology market is classified on the basis of communication technology, deployment, end-use and geographically. Radio access technology market by communication technology is categorized as 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE and 5G. Categorization on the basis of deployment comprises cloud based, on-premise and hybrid. Based on end-use, the market is studied for large public venues, targeted outdoor urban areas, residential areas, suburban areas, rural areas and others. The global radio access technology market has been divided into five geographic regions i.e. the Americas- North America and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Based on communication technology, the 3G and 4G segment in the radio access technology market is anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to growing demand for mobile data services such as multimedia sharing, online video streaming, and increasing adoption of online mobile applications has compelled the need for strong connectivity and network densification. By deployment type, the cloud based deployment is forecasted to hold a large market share owing to widespread trend of smartphone adoption and the multiple benefits offered by cloud radio access technology to it. Among various end use segments, the urban segment is predicted to hold a large market share. Growth in data centers and the need for enhanced data capacity as well as network coverage in dense environments, such as targeted outdoor urban areas and large public venues (example- enterprises, stadiums and subways).

Geographically, North America is anticipated to hold maximum market share for radio access technology market. Dedicated focus of network operators on providing advanced networking technology solutions to the consumers is likely to be responsible for this growth. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be among fastest growing region primarily due to growing adoption of advanced networking technologies such as 4G/LTE and 5G across countries such as China, India, and Japan. Rapidly evolving Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and industry in this region has also enhanced the growth of the radio access technology market. Companies in the APAC region are forward in the adoption of disruptive technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence.

The key players of the global radio access technology market are Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB, Telco Systems, Hitachi Data Systems Ltd., Aricent Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Ceragon Networks Ltd., Actix International Limited, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., among others.

