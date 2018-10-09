Optical Imaging Market Analysis, Key Development Areas, Financial Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Scenario:

The global optical imaging market is expected to be of value USD 1.92 Billion in 2023 and to grow at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period. Optical imaging is a non-invasive technique in which light is used to interrogate cellular and molecular function in the living body by exploiting the special properties of photons. Optical imaging is surpassing radiology imaging market due to its myriad advantages over it. This market is mainly driven by rising demand for non-invasive procedures, harmful effects of radiation-based imaging, increase in research and development activities in the life sciences sector, and increasing application of optical imaging techniques in drug discovery processes and preclinical research, Moreover factors such as rising geriatric population which leads to increase in cardiovascular, neurological and ophthalmic disorders is also fueling the growth of this market. However, the market growth is restricted by factors such as stringent regulatory approval procedures high costs of instruments, scarcity of skilled operators, and insufficient reimbursements policies for optical imaging procedures.

Key Players for Optical Imaging Market:

• Jude Medical, Inc.

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Bioptigen, Inc.

• Canon Inc

• Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.

• Topcon Corporation

• Perkinelmer, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Intended Audience:

• Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Suppliers

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Potential Investors

Global Optical Imaging Market: Segmentation

Global Optical Imaging Market, by Product

• Imaging systems

o Optical Imaging Systems

o Spectral Imaging Systems

• Software

• Lenses

• Illumination systems

• Cameras

• Others

Global Optical Imaging Market, by Techniques

• Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

• Photoacoustic imaging

• Diffused optical tomography

• Hyperspectral imaging

• Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

• Super-resolution microscopy

Global Optical Imaging Market, by Therapeutic Area

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Ophthalmology

• Cardiology

• Dentistry

• Dermatology

Global Optical Technologies Market, by Applications

• Pre-clinical and clinical research

• Pathological imaging

• Intra-operative Imaging

Global Optical Imaging Market, by End-user

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Research Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Global Optical Imaging Market, By Region

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

South America

Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• Republic of Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Saudi Arabia

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Qatar

• Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Global Optical Imaging Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, Americas dominates the market for optical imaging owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, neurological and ophthalmic disorders about rising geriatric population which is a major trigger factor for this disease. Additionally, factors such as increasing government initiatives and funding for research in medical devices sector, rising demand for accurate diagnosis, awareness about adverse effects of radiation imaging, ability to provide in-depth images of soft tissues and vascular systems and presence of pharmaceutical giants key players also propel the market growth in this region. For instance, according to National cancer institute, in 2016, around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. Thus, this huge patient pool is going to boost up the market growth during the forecast period.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global optical imaging market due to major driving factors like availability of advanced treatment facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure, good healthcare infrastructure and flourishing medical device industry due to the presence of major market players. Additionally, knowledge about the benefits of optical imaging over radiation imaging and capability of inhabitants to afford the diagnostics is spurring the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market with most promising growth possibilities. According to a report published by the department of neurology in 2014, it is estimated that for the current population of 1.27 billion, approximately 30 million people suffer from neurological disorders in India. Thus, owing to the huge patient pool, a faster adaptation of healthcare technology, government initiatives to increase the healthcare quality, availability favorable insurance policies market growth will be accelerated during the forecast period. Moreover, due to lower cost of clinical trials and research key players have been setting up their regional headquarters and manufacturing plants in Singapore, China, Japan, Korea, and Australia which make a positive growth curve in optical imaging market in future.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness, limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia is the largest market share owing to the development of healthcare industry and rising availability of specialty care centers. But market might show steady growth due to and government initiatives to improve quality of healthcare in this region.

