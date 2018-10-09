Methyl Ethyl Ketone Peroxides Market Industry Trends and Impacting Factor’s Applications to 2026

Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide is a derivative of the peroxide group. The product is a colorless, oily liquid and is slightly less sensitive to shock and temperature and more stable in storage. Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide, like acetone peroxide, is highly explosive. Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide has properties similar to those of benzoyl peroxide, and both are used for similar type of applications. Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide can be employed in various applications due to the change in its properties when mixed with hydrogen peroxide or other chemicals, such as dimethyl phthalate, cyclohexane peroxide, or diallyl phthalate. Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide is added to dimethyl phthalate, cyclohexane peroxide, or diallyl phthalate to reduce sensitivity to shock. The dilute solutions of methyl ethyl ketone peroxide is used in industry and by hobbyists as a catalyst which initiates the crosslinking of unsaturated polyester resins used in fiberglass and casting. It is used as a solvent for nitrocellulose, acrylic, and vinyl surface coatings due to its low-boiling point.

Based on its concentration and mixture, methyl ethyl ketone peroxide finds application in various industries, such as paints & coatings, printing inks, etc. Increase in demand from the paints & coatings industry is projected to boost the global methyl ethyl ketone peroxide market during the forecast period. The paints & coatings industry accounted for almost half of the share of the methyl ethyl ketone peroxide market. Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide is used in the paints & coatings industry as low viscosity solutions can be obtained having high solid content without affecting the film properties. Furthermore, these paints are used for end-applications in the automotive, electronics, and furniture industries. The printing inks segment accounted for an average share of the methyl ethyl ketone peroxides market. Market share of the segment is anticipated to rise at a steady rate during the forecast period. Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide is used as a low temperature bonding and azeotropic separation solvent for printing inks. Other applications of methyl ethyl ketone peroxide comprise rubber, pharmaceutical, etc. In the rubber industry, methyl ethyl ketone peroxide is used due to its fast evaporation rate, which makes it popular for rubber-based industrial cements. In the pharmaceutical industry, methyl ethyl ketone is used for manufacturing of drugs, cosmetics, etc.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of methyl ethyl ketone peroxides market, in 2016. China and India are the major consumers of methyl ethyl ketone peroxide in the region. Growing population in these countries has augmented the demand for paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, printing inks, and rubber. Increased population leads to increased demand for medical drugs. The printing inks segment is also observed to undergo rapid growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Intermediate chemical applications in the industrial segment are expected to serve as a key driver of the methyl ethyl ketone peroxide market in the next few years. North America and Europe exhibited an average demand for methyl ethyl ketone peroxide, in 2016. Demand for paints & coatings in Europe and North America regions are observed to decrease during the forecast period. Paints & coatings is a key application segment of the methyl ethyl ketone peroxide market. Middle East & Africa and Latin America held the lowest share of the methyl ethyl ketone peroxide market, in 2016. The share of these regions are projected to increase at a slow rate during the forecast period.

