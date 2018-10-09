Frozen Dumpling Market: Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts, Outlook -2023

This report focuses on Frozen Dumpling. It is a type of traditional Chinese food, they are one of the major foods eaten during the Chinese New Year and year-round in China’s northern provinces. Though considered part of Chinese cuisine, Dumplings are popular in other parts of Asia and in Western countries. It is also called ‘Jiaozi’ in Northern Part of China; ‘Gaau ji’, ‘Wor tip’ and ‘Guotie’ in many southern provinces of China; ‘Peking ravioli’ in Boston and ‘potstickers’ in other states in USA and in many other western countries; ‘Gyōza’ in Japan; they are also known as ‘momo’ in Nepal. It typically consists of ground meat and/or vegetable filling wrapped into a thinly rolled piece of dough, which is then sealed by pressing the edges together. Finished jiaozi can be boiled, steamed, or pan-fried.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Vegetable Dumplings

Meat Dumplings

By End-User / Application

Retail stores

Restaurant and Hotels

Supermarkets

Others

By Company

CJ

General Mill

Sanquan Food

Ajinomoto Windsor

Hakka

Day-Lee Foods, Inc.

Synear

Wei Chuan

CPF

Way Fong

Yutaka

InnovAsian Cuisine

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

6.2 by End-Use / Application

6.3 by Regions

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

7.2 by End-Use / Application

7.3 by Regions

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End-Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End-Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End-Use / Application

10.3 by Regions

