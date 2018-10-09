Cancer Biomarkers Market 2027 Evolution Overview

Biomarkers are molecules or the fragments that announce normal or abnormal process taking place in your body and may be the sign of an underlying condition or disease. Biomarkers are produced by the cancer cells itself or by the other cells of the body. The biomarkers are only for cancer they are also for heart disease, multiple sclerosis, and many other diseases.

Cancer biomarkers are used in three ways that help diagnose conditions as in the case of identifying early-stage cancers, to forecast how aggressive a condition is, as in the case of determining a patient’s ability to fare in the absence of treatment, and to predict how well a patient will respond to treatment.

Increasing incidence of cancer across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market. For instance, the American Cancer Society stated that in 2017, there will be an estimated 1,688,780 new cancer cases diagnosed. In addition, growing awareness among individuals about the importance of early diagnosis and advancements in cancer biomarkers are other factors expected to fuel the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market over the forecast period.

The market in North America is estimated to account for highest share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to increasing government initiatives for research & development of cancer biomarkers in countries in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the target market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer in emerging economies such as China, India, etc. Moreover, the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to register moderate growth in the target market over the forecast period.