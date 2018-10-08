Travel insurance can generally be prescribed at the time of the booking of a trip to cover accurately the duration of that trip; policy can cover a boundless number of trips within a set time frame. An insurance is designed to cover the losses, costs and reduce the risk associated with, unpredicted happenings you might suffer while traveling. When something drives wrong, insurance will help you handle with the worry of the situation and permit you to cover the expenses without strain on your savings and finances.

Travel insurance is a specialized form of insurance that is intended to cover trip cancellation in emergencies, damage of baggage, hijack, flight accident (death or injury), loss of passport while travelling worldwide or nationally this are some of the aspects that will boost the growth of global travel insurance. Deficiency of guidance and awareness is a chief issue that restraints travelers from opting for travel insurance Furthermore, factors, such as rise in globalization, growth in tourism, and trade practices are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

Travel Insurance Market is segmented on the basis of insurance cover type, distribution channel, user type and geography. The component insurance type segment is further classified into single trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance and long stay travel insurance. On the basis of distribution channel, the segmentation consists insurance intermediaries, insurance company, bank, insurance, insurance broker, insurance aggregator, and other. Further user type segment has been classified into senior citizens (age of 60 years and above), education traveler, backpackers, business traveler, family traveler and fully independent traveler.

The key players operating in the global travel insurance market American Express Company, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Travel Insured International, Allianz Global Assistance, AXA SA, Tokio Marine HCC Medical Insurance Services Group, Aviva PLC, Travel Safe, CSA Travel Protection, Travel Insured International, AIG Travel,

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the global travel insurance market with respect to major segments such as insurance cover type, distribution channel type and user type as well.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016–2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the global travel insurance market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the global travel insurance market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Travel Insurance Market System Segmentation

Insurance Cover Segment

Single Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Distribution Channel Segment

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others

Users Segment

Senior Citizens (Above age of 60 years)

Education Traveler

Backpackers

Business Traveler

Family Traveler

Fully independent Traveler

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

