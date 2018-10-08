Preetika Rao And Others Unveil Romantic Track Tenu Bhul Na Pavagi By Neelam Batra

Many Tv celebs along with Priyank Sharma, Preetika Rao grace the music launch event of ‘Tenu Bhul Na Pavagi’ Directed by KFC. The song has sung and Produced by Neelam Batra along with Shahid Mallya. Music by Kaushal Mahavir. The Video Stars Aryan Vikal And actress Preetika Rao.

Talking about the song, Priyank Sharma expressed his interest in the song. He graced the event for his special friend Preetika Rao. Preetika Rao also expressed her happiness over her new song at the event. This Song is Directed by KFC.