Plunet offers new career opportunities for KTU students

Thanks to the cooperation agreement between Kaunas University of Technology in Lithuania and Plunet GmbH, students and graduates of the course Translation and localization of technical texts can now expand their knowledge in the field of translation management. With the help of Plunet, they will learn how to professionally implement project management tasks.

Project management skills are in high demand for translators

Plunet BusinessManager is the leading business and translation management software. From customer requests to quote, order, job, and invoice management and reporting, the whole workflow is covered in one solution. Add-ons for interpreting projects, quality management, and integrations with CAT and accounting tools ensure higher automation and, as a result, more efficient operations.

“The demand for project management skills in the translation market is currently very high. Technical knowledge alone is no longer enough – employees also need to be capable of efficiently implementing projects,” emphasizes Jurgita Motiejnien, head of the Lithuanian HR department at the automotive supplier Continental.

During their studies, the students at KTU will learn the ins and outs of working with Plunet BusinessManager. Then they will be introduced to real translation and localization projects, which will prepare them for the requirements of the international job market.

Plunet Academy offers students valuable support for their professional future

“Plunet BusinessManager is a powerful system with a wide variety of settings and scaling options. We are very happy that the Plunet Academy is advising the members of the academic network on how to prepare and develop teaching content,” says Dalia Venckien, who has been working as a lecturer at KTU for many years.

Some Lithuanian employers require that applicants already have some knowledge of Plunet. The KTU graduates will acquire valuable Plunet know-how during their degree course, which will equip them well for their professional future in the translation industry.

The Plunet Academy supports teaching and research in the field of translation project management at a number of selected universities. Besides KTU, other Academy partners include the KU Leuven (Belgium), the University of Geneva (Switzerland) and the Complutense University of Madrid (Spain). Further cooperations are currently being planned.

If you are interested in a university cooperation, please contact academy@plunet.com