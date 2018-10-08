Micro Data Center Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Transparency Market Research (TMR) in one of its recent market study reveals the global micro data center market to be largely consolidated with the presence of a few dominant companies. However, this does not diminish the intensity of competition prevailing therein. As regional and global players strive to rake in more revenue, they embark upon joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their global footprint. Besides this, these companies are also striving to enhance their capabilities by developing cloud based micro data center in order to serve a wide range of end use industries.

Key companies in the global micro data center market include Eaton Corporation plc, Hitachi Ltd., Panduit Corp., Zellabox Dataracks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Instant Data Centers, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and Schneider Electric SE.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) says the global micro data center market is expected to clock an impressive 21.1% CAGR during the 2017-2025 forecast period. At this pace, the market’s valuation of US$3,208.9 mn in 2016 will become US$14,813.2 mn by the end of 2025. Among the key segments based on rack size, more than 40 U segment held the leading 54% market share in 2016. Geography-wise, in 2016, North America stood as the leading regional market accounting for 43.2% revenue contribution to the overall market.

Benefits over Traditional Facilities for Simplifying Workload Boosts Adoption

The changing enterprise data center needs for design and capacity specifications is primarily driving the micro data center market. Large number of enterprises are adopting micro data centers to store critical data either on premise or in remote locations.

Micro data centers are increasingly being adopted by smaller businesses and large enterprises to simplify workloads that traditional facilities are unable to handle. As a result, companies are moving from local infrastructure to automated micro data centers for information storage. Micro data centers are scalable, self-contained, customizable, self-managed, and cost effective. As server rooms have constraints of being space-intensive, inflexible, and expensive, several companies are shifting towards micro data center that are easy to install.

Physical Attributes of Micro Data Center Fuels Demand

Moreover, micro data centers are portable and occupy very less spaces in comparison to traditional data centers. However, they are equipped with various components of traditional data centers which include in-built cooling systems, security systems, telecommunication and storage systems, fire suppression systems, monitoring systems, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS). The various components of micro data center are placed in a solid rack and can be easily installed in poorly accessible areas as well. Other features of micro data centers include integrated remote management for temperature, humidity, and power combined with remote monitoring and security. These factors have led to increase in demand for micro data centers.

Further, the growing demand for edge computing to reduce latency among IoT and enterprises is expected to bode well for the global micro data center market.

