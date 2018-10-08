Global Noise Monitoring System Market 2018 Global Recent Trends, Size, Growth, Segments, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The global Noise Monitoring System market is expected to reach approximately at USD 844 Million by 2023 with growing ~4% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.Noise pollution awareness has led to an increased level of cognizance of the issue on the consumer end, which has thus prompted an increase in demand. Market intensive reports associated with the semiconductors & electronics industry among others recently have been made accessible by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The market is anticipated to attain revenues worth USD 844 Million by 2023 while with growing 4 percent CAGR approximately in the forecast period.

The market is strongly motivated by occupational hearing impairment which is commonly found in professions such as those related to the aviation and manufacturing sector. Government regulations regarding the noise levels in these industries have increased the demand experienced in the noise monitoring system market. Controlling the noise pollution levels with regular monitoring has become of the cornerstones for ensuring employee safety and satisfaction leading to further progress of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global noise monitoring system market are –Extech Instruments (U.S.), Pulsar Instruments (U.K), 3M Company (U.S.), RION Co. Ltd. (Japan), Bruel & Kjaer (Denmark), Cirrus Research Plc (U.K), Castle Group Ltd. (U.K), Casella Inc. (US), SKF Group (Sweden), Kimo Instrument (Japan), B&K Precision Corporation (U.S.) among others

Segments:

The global noise monitoring system market has been segmented on the basis of monitoring system, monitoring method, component, applications and region.

Global Noise Monitoring System Market by Monitoring System:

Permanent Noise Monitoring System

Semi-Permanent Noise Monitoring System

Portable Noise Monitoring System

Others

Global Noise Monitoring System Market by Monitoring Method:

Short–term Monitoring

Long–term Monitoring

Permanent Monitoring

Global Noise Monitoring System Market by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

– Permanent Installation

– Semi-Permanent Installation

Global Noise Monitoring System Market by Applications:

Construction

Mining

Traffic

Rail

Industrial

Outdoor

Others

Global Noise Monitoring System Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Noise Monitoring System developers

Noise Monitoring System industries

Government bodies,

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes

Component manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers

Original design manufacturers

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

