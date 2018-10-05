Wood Activated Carbon Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Wood activated carbon is an acid washed activated carbon, manufactured by steam activation from coconut shells. It is high purity and high activity variant of activated carbon. Owing to its fine structure blocked by residues, it cannot be used as very active adsorption material. The material comes in two forms such as granular and powder.

The Wood Activated Carbon Market has been segmented into granular and powder. Granular form factor offers unique properties such as low moisture content, high hardness percentage, high pH range, and others. Owing to these benefits, application of the granular form is growing across users. For example, these products are effective in eliminating unwanted odors and color precursors from the sample.

The wood activated carbon market has been segmented into impurities removal, gas adsorption, decolorization, and others. The offers significantly high separation capability. Owing to this capability, it has been widely used to remove lead-based impurities, particulate matter, other impurities from liquid and gaseous medium.

In processing industries such as chemicals and metal mining, huge amount of impurities is generated from daily production activity. In order to filter these impurities, demand for wood activated version of carbon is growing in these industries.

Asia-Pacific is identified as most dominant region from both demand side as well as supply side perspective. The Asia-Pacific market is growing owing to factors including rapid industrialization in major countries, strong demand for food and beverages items among consumers, and rising demand for impurity removal in chemical industry. China was the largest contributor in the Asia-Pacific wood activated carbon market in 2017.

ome of the major players operating in the global wood activated carbon market are Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Ingevity, Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Donau Chemie AG, Fujian Zhixing activated carbon Co., Ltd, Kuraray Chemical Co., Ltd.