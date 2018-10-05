Winter Tire Market 2018 Analysis The Global Key Players: Continental AG, Hankook Tire, Bridgestone, Giti Tire, Goodyear India Limited

The Winter Tires Market was worth USD 18.72 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 27.39 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.32% during the forecast period. Winter Tires otherwise called snow tires are specialty tires with particular tread configuration proper for traction on ice and snow. These tires can be useful in temperatures lower than 7 degree Celsius and are frequently furnished with ceramic or metal studs that stick out from the tires to additionally build footing in state of firmly stuffed ice or snow. Distinctive nations and areas over the globe have particular controls for winter tires, and its use, and oversee the plan and accessibility winter tires in that locale.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Continental AG, Hankook Tire, Bridgestone, Giti Tire, Goodyear India Limited, Pirelli and Michelin. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Vehicle Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2016, the passenger cars section represented the significant offers of this market. The expanded ratification of passenger cars makes this fragment significant for the winter tire market. The adoption of winter tires is critical in developed areas, for example, North America and Europe. Japan encounters extraordinary snowfall, which makes driving troublesome. Accordingly, winter tires are pivotal for driving in winters in the nation.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Nordic nations and snow-capped locales of Europe have extreme winter conditions, and they request the most elevated usage of winter tire. Additionally, Europe has stringent rules for the usage of winter tires in particular locales, which increment the application of winter tire. For example, leading countries like Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Russia have directions that order winter tires amid a predefined time of the year.

