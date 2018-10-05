What Are The Unique Uses Of Seamless Steel Pipes?

Seamless steel pipe is a kind of pipe which is more important in the development of modern economy, and it has also been quite developed and applied. Let us understand the unique use of seamless steel pipe.

The seamless steel tube section is subjected to internal or external radial pressure, and the force is relatively uniform. The seamless Wuxi seamless steel pipe has a hollow section and is used as a conduit for conveying fluids, such as oil, natural gas and gas. , water and pipes for certain solid materials. Compared with solid steel such as round steel, Wuxi seamless steel pipe has light weight when it has the same bending and torsional strength. It is an economical section steel and is widely used in the manufacture of structural parts and mechanical parts, such as oil drill pipes and automobile transmissions. Shafts, bicycle racks, and steel scaffolding used in construction, etc.

Seamless steel pipe manufacturing ring parts can improve material utilization, simplify manufacturing processes, save materials and processing man-hours, such as rolling bearing rings, jack sleeves, etc., and have been widely manufactured with Wuxi seamless steel pipes. Wuxi seamless steel pipe is also an indispensable material for various conventional weapons. The barrel, barrel and so on must be made of seamless steel pipe.

According to the shape of the cross-sectional area, it can be divided into round pipe and special-shaped pipe. Since the area of ​​the circle is the largest under the condition of equal circumference, more fluid can be transported by the circular tube. In addition, the circular section has a relatively uniform force when subjected to internal or external radial pressure. Therefore, most seamless steel tubes are round tubes.

