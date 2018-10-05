The Executive Centre Raises the Bar With Its Luxurious Serviced Offices

The Executive Centre

Level 3 | One Central, DWTC,

Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai. U.A.E

Tel: +971 4526 4777

The Executive Centre in Dubai introduces private work spaces that are creatively and impeccably designed offering the highest standard of service, technology and infrastructure to meet the requirements of individuals and businesses.

Professionals can enjoy the elevated work experience and luxury business services with unparalleled assistance and expertise while connecting their business to industry leaders.

Serviced offices in Dubai are turning out to be the fastest growing sector in the modern market. It is a great cost effective option that even independent entrepreneurs and startup businesses can benefit from and the ability to have a permanent business home for their company. It is a flexible and reasonable option that offers many advantages to businesses and organisations that are looking for a place to thrive.

While luxury offices were seen as a privilege that only the big corporations could enjoy, the game has since changed. With the rise of luxurious serviced offices in Dubai small to large-scale businesses can enjoy the luxury, comfort and convenience that is easily available for businesses in multiple industries.

The Executive Centre offers all the luxury that is required for an office space, from high-tech equipment to the latest cutting-edge technology and highly reliable network infrastructure. They offer fully furnished lounges, boardrooms, workstations and kitchen space with customized options to fit the businesses’ budget.

The Director of The Executive Centre notes, “We aim to not just meet but exceed our clients’ expectations. Our luxury shared office space in Dubai is purpose-led and thoughtfully designed and a modern alternative to the traditional workplace”.

The Director further notes, “It is a space that will grow with your goals. You have a platform that empowers you and makes you want to be the best version of yourself. We meet the demands of different businesses in different industries with the objective to guide them to succeed”.

About Us

Established in 1994, The Executive Business Centre now operates shared office spaces all over the world. We welcome individuals and companies looking to thrive in a dynamic work space. We offer consistent support and unrivaled services that are designed to enable your business to succeed. Have a prestigious address and advanced infrastructure personalized to fit your business requirements. For more information, visit our website on https://www.executivecentre.ae