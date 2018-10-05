Textile Dyestuff Market to Partake Significant Development by 2026

Textile Dyestuff Market – Snapshot

Dyestuff is a broad term which includes dyes and pigments. A dye is a colored substance or an organic compound which, on application in a solution, imparts a color resistant to washing to a fabric. Textile, paper, and leather industries use dyes in large quantities. Dyes are soluble and/or they are subjected to an application process that, at least temporarily, destroys any crystal structure through absorption, solution, and mechanical retention or through formation of ionic or covalent chemical bonds.

The global textile dyestuff market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increase in the demand for apparels. Dyeing improves aesthetics of the textile product and makes it more attractive. The textile industry trends change rapidly and use of dyestuff helps textile manufacturers to meet continuously changing demands of end-users. Textile manufacturers across the world are seeking innovative ways to reduce the environmental impact and comply with environment-related norms and government regulations. Different types of dyestuffs are used for different types of fibers. Acid dyes are used for silk, synthetic fibers, and leather. Disperse dyes are used for synthetic fibers. Reactive dyes are used for cellulosic fibers/cotton textile. Vat dyes are employed for cotton, cellulosic, and blended fibers. Sulfur dyes are used for cotton fibers with low brightness. Textile dyeing is an important process for recycling of used textiles. Research & development of dyes has resulted in improved safety, hygiene, ease of handling, and accuracy during application of dyes. These factors are anticipated to drive the textile dyestuff market during the forecast period.

Nearly 110 liters of water is required to dye 1 kilogram of cotton fabric and thus, water consumption of an average-sized textile mill with capacity of only eight tons per day is about 880,000 liters per day. Several small- and medium-scale enterprises involved in the textile dyestuff manufacture cannot adopt costly technology and are unable to make high investments so as to comply with stringent regulations. Hence, high environmental impact and stringent government regulations are likely to restrict the textile dyestuff market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for textiles in architecture, automotive, fashion, home interior, and furnishing applications is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the textile dyestuff market during the forecast period. Innovations and developments to reduce the cost of textile dyeing and its environmental impact offer profitable opportunities to both dyestuff manufacturers and textile manufacturers. However, stringent environmental regulations are restricting the use of dyestuff in several applications. This would pose a threat to the textile dyestuff market during the forecast period.

The apparels segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as the world population is growing and per capita consumption of apparels is also increasing. This, in turn, drives the demand for textile dyestuff. The technical textile segment is projected to witness considerable growth in the next few years, as technical textiles can be innovatively applied in various sectors such as aerospace, shipping, sports, agriculture, defense, and health care. The home & institutional segment constitutes a major share of the textile dyestuff market. The others segment comprises textile products such as flags, backpacks, tents, nets, handkerchiefs, and cleaning rags.

The global textile dyestuff market has witnessed various developments and technological advancements over the last few years. Development of products offering high profit margins, self-sufficiency in raw material production, and production integration are key strategies adopted by major players in the market. For instance, in March 2018, Bodal Chemicals announced upgrade and expansion of its manufacturing facility, which would increase the dyestuff manufacturing capacity of the company by 12,000 metric tons. The expansion was aimed to meet the increasing demand from the textile industry. Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., the largest textile dyestuff manufacturer has achieved, self-sufficiency of raw materials for disperse dyes.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the global textile dyestuff market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of market capitalization, Asia Pacific and Europe lead the global market. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period also. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable pace from 2018 to 2026, owing to rising income level led by rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. This, in turn, is projected to drive the textile dyestuff market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report on the global textile dyestuff market are BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Huntsman International LLC., Bozzetto Group, Archroma International, Dystar Group, Arkema SA, Lanxess AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., Kiri Industries, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., and CHT Group. Major players are adopting strategies such as vertical integration, geographical expansion, and upgrade of existing solutions and offerings.

