TE Connectivity Introduces the Mini-SAS Connector Products

Hong Kong, October 03, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE)’s Mini-SAS HD (high density) product family includes compact, high-speed I/O solutions for SAS applications: storage, rack-mount servers, workstations, storage racks, high performance computing, HBAs (host bus adapters), RAID (redundant arrays of inexpensive disks), switches and more.

The TE Mini-SAS product family is a high speed, multi-lane interconnect for both internal and external solutions, including both receptacles and cable assemblies. The system is designed to be compliant to SFF-8086, 8087, and 8088 standards, and supports SAS 2.0 applications. The interfaces are adopted for the SAS-2.1 and SAS-3 standards. The reduced size of the interconnects saves additional 30% to 50% PCB space; a low profile PCIe card can accommodate 4 Mini-SAS HD connectors versus 2 SAS connectors.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

