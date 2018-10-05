Feed Yeast Market Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Outline: Feed Yeast Market

Yeasts are used in the animal nutrition to improve digestion of the animal. Yeasts helps to maintain the animal health by enhancing the immunity of animal. The most commonly used yeast is the saccharomyces cerevisae in animal feed industry. The nutritional components of yeast help in the metabolism of proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids in animals. Animal feed yeast products are classified into direct feed microbials which include live yeast, products with S.cerevisae with or without lie organisms, and other fungal derivatives of Aspergillus oryze and Aspergillus niger.

Market Dynamics: Feed Yeast Market

Increase in the adoption of pet animals, rise in awareness about the livestock health, growing demand for healthy meat and other livestock products, increase in the compound feed consumption are anticipated to fuel the feed yeast market. Moreover, ban of antibiotic growth promoters leads to need of yeast, increase in industrialization of livestock market, and low cost of the feed yeast might propel the feed yeast market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory guideline for the animal feed products, less awareness about the feed yeast in undeveloped regions, and environmental factors such as storage conditions are expected to hinder the growth of feed yeast market.

Market Scope: Feed Yeast Market

Feed yeast market is segmented on the basis of yeast type, product type, and livestock

Based on the yeast type, feed yeast market is segmented into the following:

• Spent yeast

• Live yeast

• Yeast derivatives

Based on the product type, feed yeast market is segmented into the following:

• Dry feed yeast products

• Instant feed yeast products

• Others

Based on the livestock, feed yeast market is segmented into the following:

• Poultry

• Ruminants

• Swine

• Aquatic animals

• Cattle

• Pet animals

• Others

Market Summary: Feed Yeast Market

Feed yeast market is growing at a significant CAGR owing to increase in the demand for quality livestock products by the consumers. Ban of antibiotic growth promoters leads to increase in the consumption of feed yeast products, which is a key factor for the revenue growth of feed yeast market. Low cost of the live yeast products, beneficial effects like improve gut flora of livestock and increase the livestock productivity are driving the market. Moreover, increase in the protein-rich meat products, rise in R&D activities for the development of newer feed yeast products, and increase in industrialization of poultry sector immensely boost the feed yeast market over the forecast period. In addition, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, product approvals, and product launchings are the factors responsible for the growth of feed yeast market. For instance, in October 2015, BEC Feed Solutions launched Hilyses, a Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast fermented feed additive into the Australian market.

Regional Analysis: Feed Yeast Market

Feed yeast market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America feed yeast market has a significant share in global feed yeast market owing to increase in the R&D activities for the innovation of newer products, ban of antibiotics as growth promoters in North America region, and increase in the awareness about the animal health and feed yeast products are anticipated to fuel the market. Europe feed yeast market growing due to increase in the farming of aquatic animals, rise in pet animal adoption rate, increase in demand for healthy meat and other livestock products, and growing animal welfare expenditure are propelling the growth of feed yeast market. Asia Pacific feed yeast market expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period owing to increase in the R&D activities for the development of feed yeast products, rise in consumption of meat, growing awareness about the feed yeast usage, and rise in compound feed consumption in the region.

Market Participants: Feed Yeast Market

Some of the players in feed yeast market are Alltech. (U.S.), LALLEMAND Inc. (Canada), Leiber GmbH (Germany), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S), Diamond V (U.S.), Angel Yeast Co., Ltd (China), and Lesaffre Group (France) to name a few.

Notable Market Developments: Feed Yeast Market

• In January 2017, Lesaffre acquired Sensient Technologies Strasbourg yeast extract food business for strengthening the feed yeast product portfolio

• In February 2016, Lallemand Animal Nutrition launched Yang, which contains the inactivated yeast derived from the combination of Saccharomyces Cerevisiae and Cyberlindnera jadinii

