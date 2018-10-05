E-Commerce Logistics Market Report 2018 – United Parcel Service, DHL International GmbH, Gati Limited, Aramex International, Kenco Group

E-commerce Logistics Market have evolved substantially globally over the last few years. Customer preferences are changing by experiences they have made with innovative business areas. The new requirements primarily consist of information availability, and delivery time. Customer orientation is a central condition for a business to success in ecommerce. The price is also a reason for purchase criterion. Moreover, due to increasing market transparency, the customer’s loyalty towards the specific supplier declines. There are numerous competitors vying for customers with equal or similar products under pricing pressure and the increased bargaining power of customers strengthen the competition. Cross-border e-commerce will expand significantly as barriers to entry diminish and e-commerce expands, particularly in developing markets.

Latest technologies, innovative ways of delivery services and GPS enabled tracking devices which helps customers to track orders are expected to boast the growth of the market. Moreover, tie-ups with local vendors for delivery on the same day are also expected to increase the growth of the market. Major players in the market making it tough for small players to survive may hinder the growth of the market. Growing cyber attacks and security threat also limits the growth of the market. However, introduction of drones for fast delivery provides an opportunity for the market. Untapped markets in developing countries also provide an excellent opportunity for the growth of the market.

The market is segmented based on the service type, operational area and geography. Service type is further segmented into Warehousing (Mega centers, Delivery centers and return processing centers) and Transportation (Air delivery, Freight/Rail, over road and maritime) and others. Furthermore, logistics market type is segmented into Domestics and International. Based on geography, the e-commerce logistics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Spain and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players in the market are FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Gati Limited, Aramex International, Kenco Group, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., United Parcel Service, Inc., and Ceva Holdings LLC.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of e-commerce logistics market with respect to major segments such as service type and operational area of the market.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.

An exhaustive regional analysis of e-commerce logistics market.

Profile of key players of the e-commerce logistics market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.

Scope of E-Commerce Logistics Market

Service Type Segments

Warehousing

Mega centres

Delivery centres

Return Processing Centres

Transportation

Air delivery

Freight/Rail

Over road

Maritime

Others

Operational Area Segment

Domestics

International

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

