Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking airport construction projects in Europe with a total value of US$145.8 billion. Of this, US$66.0 billion is in the planning stage.

The UK accounts for the highest value with US$50.7 billion, followed by Turkey with projects valuing US$38.3 billion. Russia and Germany follow with airport construction projects with a value of US$11.0 billion and US$10.8 billion respectively. The largest projects currently in the pipeline are the US$36.0 billion Istanbul New Airport in Turkey and the US$27.4 billion Heathrow Airport Expansion in the UK.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/europe-project-insight-airport-construction-projects-860

The Airports Council International (ACI) registered passenger traffic growth of 6.6% in the year up to February 2018 for Europe. The top five European airports saw passenger volumes increase by +7.7% in February 2018, driven by Istanbul-Atatürk (17.7%), Amsterdam-Schiphol (+9.6%) and Frankfurt (8.5%). Lower growth was experienced at Paris CDG (+2.6%) reflecting the severe weather and airline strikes disruptions, while capacity constraints limited growth at London-Heathrow (+2.4%). Europe will average 3.7% growth annually over 2015-2040, which is relatively low compared with 7.7% for the Middle East and Africa and 6.2% for Asia-Pacific.

Key Highlights

The total pipeline of projects is valued at US$145.8 billion with US$8.8 billion being spent in 2018 and US$13.7 billion in 2019.

The highest value of projects are at the execution stage with a total value of US$68.8 billion, followed by projects in planning with US$66.0 billion.

Projects in the pre-execution stage amount to US$6.1 billion, while those at the pre-planning stage total US$4.9 billion.

Assuming all projects proceed as planned, spending will reach US$17.3 billion in 2021 and fall to US$16.8 billion in 2022. The highest value of project completions will be in 2018, with a value of US$14.7 billion.

The top contractors in the region are a number of Turkish companies involved in the Istanbul New Airport which include Cengis Insaat, IGA Havalimani Isletmesi and Kalyon Insaat AS all based in Turkey. The top engineers are Copenhagen Airports AS based in Denmark and Incheon International Airport Corp based in South Korea.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for Europe and analysis by stage and funding for the top 10 countries.

The top 50 projects are listed for the region giving country, stage, value of airport construction.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including the UK, Russia and Turkey.

Reasons to buy

Gain insight into the development of the airport construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development for the region and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/manufacturing-and-construction/europe-project-insight-airport-construction-projects-860

Table of content

1. Regional Overview 5

2. Key Operators 11

3. Project Analytics by Country 12

3.1. The UK 12

3.2. Turkey 13

3.3. Russia 14

3.4. Germany 15

3.5. Poland 16

3.6. Portugal 17

3.7. Austria 18

3.8. Italy 19

3.9. Ukraine 20

3.10. Sweden 21

4. Methodology 22

5. Disclaimer 23

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Email: help@24marketreports.com

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports