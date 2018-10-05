Antidiabetics Market to Register Strong Growth at CAGR 10.45% by 2023 | Global Key Players – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Pfizer, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk

Antidiabetics Market was worth USD 40.56 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 99.22 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.45% during the forecast period. Developing aged populace alongside raising diabetes commonness over the globe should drive the antidiabetics market. As per WHO, diabetes will be among the main sources of death by 2030 which represents a significant burden on the healthcare systems. These aspects will positively affect the worldwide use of insulin and additionally different antidiabetics including DPP-4 and GLP-1 over the gauge time frame. Leading sedentary lifestyle will add to expanding levels of obese populace over the world. Increasing consumption of tobacco, raised cholesterol levels and high blood pressure are major factors related with obesity and diabetes quickening the interest for insulin and other antidiabetic products in the upcoming years. Various campaigns for awareness and education programs composed by associations and diabetes societies to build awareness levels and provide information about diabetes control will drive industry extension.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Pfizer, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Insulin products represented the biggest share of the overall industry in 2016 and are foreseen to grow at around at a considerable CAGR over the coming years. Significant prevailing players are creating inventive products used to treat and keep the malady attributable to expanded burden of diabetes. Moreover, awareness campaign of Type II diabetes directed by Diabetes UK for viable administration of the ailment will support interest for insulin products.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Type II diabetes segment was driving the income share in 2016 and should demonstrate a comparable pattern over the conjecture years. Existence of extensive patient pool experiencing type II diabetes attributable to leading unhealthy way of life combined with expanded protection from insulin will help interest for antidiabetic drugs in the upcoming years. On the other hand, Type I diabetes will hold a small share and is anticipated to witness huge development rate amid the gauge time frame.

