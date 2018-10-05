Airport RFID System Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

Global Airport RFID System Market by Frequency (Low, High, Ultra-High), Application (Baggage Tracking, Flyable Parts Tracking, Inventory Management, and Others), Type (Product (Tags, Readers), Software), and Region—Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) uses radio waves to read and capture stored information on a tag attached to an object. A tag attached to an object can be detected from several feet away and does not need to be within the direct line-of-sight of the reader instrument. The RFID system is significantly used in airports for baggage handling, material management, and others. RFID tags are used to enhance the ability for baggage tracking, dispatching, and conveyance; indirectly it improves the airport management efficiency and passenger satisfaction.

The airport RFID system market has been segmented into frequency, application, type, and region. Based on frequency, the market has been further segmented into low frequency, high frequency, and ultra-high frequency. Based on application, the market has been segmented into baggage tracking, flyable parts tracking, inventory management, and others. The baggage tracking segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in this market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in air travel across the globe. Based on type, the market has been categorized into product and software. The product segment has been further sub-segmented into tags and readers. Among these, the tags segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest rate, during the forecast period, which is due to the reduction in the cost of tags.

The key driver for the airport RFID system market is the increased usage of security & access control application. The opportunities in this market are the development of RFID tag with sensors and RFID labeling for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. However, the restraint to the market growth is the high installation cost of RFID system.

North America dominates the airport RFID system market due to the increased application of RFID in baggage tracking, flyable parts tracking, and inventory management in airports. The region is projected to grow at a faster rate due to rise in expenditure on RFID technologies. The U.S. has a very high demand for RFID system for airport applications. Lately, Canada has made some considerable investments in the development of RFID systems. The North American market is primarily dominated by the U.S., as U.S. has the largest number of RFID systems manufacturers. In Europe, the U.K, France, and Germany are the major contributors to the market growth, due to the presence of key manufacturers of RFID system. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Manufacturers are adopting cost-effective technology in the RFID manufacturing process. The growing adoption of airport RFID system in countries, such as China, Japan, and India, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Therefore, the airport RFID system market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the airport RFID system market are GlobeRanger (U.S.), RFID Global Solution, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.), Grenzebach Group (Germany), BCS Group (Canada), Beumer Group (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Daifuku Company Ltd (Japan), and Confidex (Finland).

