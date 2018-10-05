Aircraft Lighting Market is estimated to reach $3.32 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025. Aircraft Lighting provides interior and exterior illumination of the aircraft. It also provides the information and guidance to passengers in normal and emergency situations. Aircraft lighting includes exterior lighting, passenger compartment lighting, service lighting, flight compartment lighting and emergency lighting. Passenger compartment contains numerous lights for passenger comfort and safety, such as cabin floodlights, boarding lights, passenger reading lights and passenger ordinance signs. It also includes central pedestal lighting panel, stair lights, extremal service door lights, washrooms lights service lights and logo lights.
Increasing aircraft deliveries, well-organized alternatives to existing interior lights are the factors driving the growth of the global aircraft lighting market. However, existing backlog of aircraft deliveries may limit the market from growing. Moreover, aircraft interior lighting technology, new technological advancement and energy efficient lights are expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.
Aircraft type, lighting type, and geography are the major segments considered in the global aircraft lighting market. Aircraft type segment is classified into small widebody aircraft, medium/ large widebody aircraft, narrow body aircraft, propeller aircraft, helicopter, defense and homeland security aircraft, freighters. By lighting type, the market is bifurcated into interior light, and exterior light. Moreover, interior light segment is sub segmented into signage lights, floor path strips, reading lights, ceiling and wall lights, and lavatory lights. Further, exterior light is sub categorized into landing lights, wings & engine inspection lights, runway turn off lights, anti-collision lights, cargo and service lights, logo lights, emergency lights, position lights, and takeoff lights.
Based on geography, the global aircraft lighting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent players operating in the market include Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International Inc., ZODIAC AEROSPACE, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Cobham plc, Astronics Corporation, Precise Flight, Inc., SODERBERG MANUFACTURING COMPANY INC., Oxley Group, and Heads Up Technologies, among others.
Scope of the Global Aircraft Lighting Market
Aircraft type segments
Small Widebody Aircraft
Medium/ Large Widebody Aircraft
Narrow Body Aircraft
Propeller Aircraft
Helicopter
Defense and Homeland Security Aircraft
Freighters
Lighting TypeSegments
Interior Light
Signage Lights
Floor Path Strips
Reading Lights
Ceiling and Wall Lights
Lavatory Lights
Exterior Light
Landing Lights
Wings & Engine Inspection Lights
Runway Turn Off Lights
Anti-Collision Lights
Cargo and Service Lights
Logo Lights
Emergency Lights
Position Lights
Takeoff Lights
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Spain
Italy
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
