Who is the Secured Bulk SMS Gateway Provider in India?

The team members of ‘MsgClub’ has designed their text SMS gateway for aggregators, carrier partners and operators with advanced features. Our highly secured SMS gateway platform is designed for a mission-critical solution. We also offer our clients an SMSC gateway that is very unique, robust and reliable. This gateway enables your business organization to do a variety of things like including sending WAP push messages, single text messages, Unicode messages, group SMS and others in a fast and user-friendly manner.

At our dedicated Bulk SMS Gateway Provider platform where high volume is required or clients can choose a hosted messaging gateway where you will get the short-message-peer-to-peer (SMPP) connectivity as a service. However, you should not have to download and install any software into your system or even acquire new hardware to use the features of our bulk SMS gateway. With the rapid increase in the number of businesses today, would like to offer an SMPP server to their clients seating across different parts of the nation. On the hosted bulk SMS gateway India you can add a number of SMPP accounts and even set up new routes without the risk of revealing your provider to the user.

The team experts have designed our gateway for medium and small-sized businesses. Such business owners have limited resources and less time to concentrate on our gateway services. That is why we started providing a hosted gateway that caters your all business needs and gives you more time to expand your business.

Some of the best features of SMS gateway are-

An unlimited number of SMS resellers and users.

An unlimited number of SMPP connections.

Define users speed, timeout, number of sessions, access.

Tested SMS gateway with a throughput of 10000 SMS per second.

Seamless API integration in a software application.

Resend, or reroute pending messages.

This gateway is used by over 5000+ clients from all parts of our country and they found it really secured and user-friendly. At our platform you can run unlimited marketing campaigns so that you can reach out to your targeted audience in a short period of time. We have personalized SMS feature to send text messages by your recipient's name and other personal details.

Create, send and track your each and every campaign with the detailed report available at our platform.

or tanvi@msgclub.co.in.

They will assist you shortly and provide you the best solution as per your business requirement.