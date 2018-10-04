Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2025

Summary:

Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market By Test Type (Screening Test (Maternal Serum Quad Screening, Sequential Screening & Carrier Screening) and Diagnostic Test (Fetal Biopsy, Placental Biopsy, Cordocentesis, Amniocentesis & Chorionic Villi Samplin)) and End User (Diagnostic Centers, Clinics and Hospitals) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

The leading players in the market are Ariosa Diagnostics Inc., LifeCodexx, Sequenom Laboratories, Natera, BGI Health, Illumina Inc. and Natera Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing is carried out for analyzing genetic disorders if any, if tested negative the couple is reassured that the child born will have small chances of getting affected by the disorder.

Use of Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing is growing due to; rising knowledge about the genetic conditions amongst the parents expecting child, delayed pregnancy in urban parents, technical advancement in the testing procedures & equipment’s used for the same, increased convenience & reliability of the tests, increasing expenditure on healthcare sector in many developing countries, lifestyle change, rising number of cases related to chromosomal abnormalities, etc.

Therefore, the Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market, By Test Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

• Screening Test

• Maternal Serum Quad Screening

• Sequential Screening

• Carrier Screening

• Diagnostic Test

• Fetal Biopsy

• Placental Biopsy

• Cordocentesis

• Amniocentesis

• Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS)

Pre-Pregnancy Genetic Testing Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

• Diagnostic Centers

• Clinics

• Hospitals

On a global front, the Ultrasonic Scalpel Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North America is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast, trailed by Europe owing to rising commonness of chronic diseases.

