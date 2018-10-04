Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Power Distribution Unit Market Research Report 2018”.

A power distribution unit (PDU), also known as mains distribution unit (MDU), is a device with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially in a data center. Data centers rely on PDU for power protection and management to improve efficiency and uptime of computers.

Two main types of power distribution units are rack-mountable PDU, and floor-mountable PDU. These units are used for wide-scale distribution of electricity. Medical centers, industries, data centers, and buildings require electricity for various application, due to which they use power distribution units for efficient distribution of energy. Growing shift from storage to compute and on-demand access is increasing growth of data centers sector, this in turn, is expected to boost growth of the power distribution unit market.

Increasing demand for safer compartmentalization for wiring down feeders in colocation facilities, is increasing the demand for power distribution units, thus driving growth of the power distribution units market.

Power distribution helps the smooth running of medium voltage through the entire data center to the IT racks, where it is stepped down. The demand for these units is thus increasing, in turn, boosting growth of the power distribution units market.

IBM Power Distribution Unit launched its 46M4004 PDU, which is a monitored switch PDU for use in fixed building block and scaled building block.

AMETEK, Inc.—manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices— launched a power distribution unit to replace centralized circuit breaker panels allowing for efficient power distribution and control via a data bus throughout aircraft.

The company’s AMPHION Power Distribution Unit (PDU) is a thin flat pre-packaged array of AC or DC thermally mounted Solid State Power Controllers (SSPC) on a carrier board, offering a RS485 control bus.

In March 2018, Delta—a global leader in power and thermal management solutions—announced launch of its new Amplon R Series online double conversion uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), which allows for wider temperature tolerance, noise reduction, and efficiency.

CyberPower—a computer hardware company based in the U.S.—offers a wide range of product families: Basic, Metered, Monitored, Switched, Switched Metered-by-Outlet, Metered ATS, Switched ATS, and Maintenance Bypass PDUs.

The company launched a new line of Medical-Grade UPS Systems, which includes a hospital-grade plug and outlets, an isolation transformer, a spray-resistant LCD screen, and a tip-resistant design. It launched M1100XL Medical Grade UPS in January 2018.

