Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2025

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related to the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market which anticipated to garner major market share. This Research Report provides the newest realistic data useful for future worldwide business trend.

Industry Outlook

Patient Temperature Monitoring is necessary for effective and safe care of the patient before, after & during surgical procedure. The temperature measurement procedure is recommended in adults in severe illness for initial testing by National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE, 2007) and by Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN, 2004) after the operation management. There are various processes that are used for temperature measurement; mare specific procedures are needed to detect the accurate temperature. If the results of temperature management are inaccurate it affects the diagnosis & treatment of patient. The use of Patient Temperature Monitoring is growing due to factors like; increasing number of cases related to infectious diseases, increasing number of aged and children population across the world, increasing awareness about the temperature monitoring processes, technical development in the devices for temperature monitoring, rising number of process of blood transfusion, etc. Therefore, the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are American Diagnostic Corporation, 3M, Procter & Gamble, Cardinal Health, Microlife Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Terumo Medical Corporation and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Segmentation Overview

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Product

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Site

Rectal Temperature Monitoring

Esophageal Temperature Monitoring

Oral Temperature Monitoring

Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring

Axillary & Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring

Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring

Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Application

Anesthesia

Pyrexia/Fever

Blood Transfusion

Hypothermia

Other Applications

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By End User

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospital & Surgical Centers

Home Care

Nursing Facilities

Other End Users

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is dominating the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market due to; rising number of aged people, increase in the blood transfusion & donation procedures, increasing number of operations and others.

Major TOC :

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

