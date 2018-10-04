HVAC Equipment Market Research Report by Opportunities, Growth and Analysis to 2025

4th October, 2018- HVAC Equipment Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) Equipment is used in order to provide heating and cooling services for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings. In addition, they are also used to circulate fresh air to indoor environments.

Top Key Manufacturers of HVAC Equipment market are :-

Daikin

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

Gree

Carrier

Bosch

Panasonic

Midea

Other

HVAC Equipment Market by Product Type:

Air Conditioner

Chiller

Heating Pumps

Other

HVAC Equipment Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographical Analysis of HVAC Equipment Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The factors that propel the growth of the HVAC Equipment Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, rise in disposable income, technological innovations, and wide range of applications. HVAC Equipment Industry is classified on the basis of product type, applications, distribution channel and geography. HVAC Equipment Market is segmented by product type as AHU, Chillers, Rooftops, Unducted Standard Splits, US Ducted Splits, VRF, Windows, and others.

HVAC Equipment Market is classified on applications as commercial, residential, automotive and others. This market is segmented by distribution channel as online stores, specialty stores and others. HVAC Equipment Industry is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth rates in the HVAC Equipment Industry. The key factors that attribute to the growth of this region include increasing demand, rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the HVAC Equipment Market include Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls(York), Haier, Carrier, Panasonic, LG, BOSCH, JCI, Vaillant, Gree, Hitachi, Trane, Midea, BAXI, Hisense, and others. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis HVAC Equipment Market Analysis By Regulatory HVAC Equipment Market Analysis By Service Type HVAC Equipment Market Analysis By Equipment Type HVAC Equipment Market Analysis By Service Contract HVAC Equipment Market Analysis By Service Provider HVAC Equipment Market Analysis By End-User HVAC Equipment Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The HVAC Equipment Companies Company Profiles Of The HVAC Equipment Industry

