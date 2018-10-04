High-Flow Nasal Cannula Industry and Market studies Research Report 2018

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of High-Flow Nasal Cannula.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market are TNI Medical AG, MEK-ICS CO., Ltd., Flexicare Medical Limited, Vapotherm, Teleflex Incorporated, ResMed, Inc. and Hamilton Medical. According to report the global high-flow nasal cannula market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A nasal cannula (NC) is a device, used to provide extra oxygen to a patient or person in need of respiratory help. Nasal Cannula contains a lightweight tube which then separates into two prongs, these separated prongs are placed in the nostrils of the patients and from which a mixture of air and oxygen flows. One end of the tube is attached to an oxygen supply such as a portable oxygen generator. This cannula is normally attached to the patient by the tube hooking around the patient’s ears or by the elastic headband. Nasal cannula supply oxygen in a flexible manner which means the supply of oxygen, depends upon the patient’s breathing rate and pattern. The flow rate of oxygen per minute is generally between 1 to 4 liters and are used with nasal cannula The flow rate of oxygen up to 6 liters can be given but this will frequently cause nasal dryness and can be uncomfortable for patients. The benefit of the nasal cannula for the patients who are having chronic stable respiratory problems is that they can eat, talk and drink while using them and also they reduce the risk of carbon dioxide rebreathing.

Factors such as increasing occurrences of respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and increasing popularity of heated humidified high-flow nasal cannulas are driving the growth of high flow nasal cannula market. Furthermore, investments in research and development programs by companies to come up with better products and more sophisticated technologies are also some of the factors boosting the growth of the market. In Addition, growing acceptance of oxygen therapy for home health care and advancement in developing new techniques is also fuelling the growth of high flow nasal cannula market.

In terms of geographic, North America accounts the maximum market share for high flow nasal cannula market followed by Europe. In North America region factors such as increasing in aged population, increasing patients suffering from respiratory diseases, low prices associated with the use of nasal cannula and facourable reimbursement policies are driving the growth of the high flow nasal cannula market. Additionally, the high-flow cannula market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase on the favorable demographics, improved health care policies, and the fast-paced economic growth this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global high-flow nasal cannula market covers segments such as, component, application and end user. On the basis of component the global high-flow nasal cannula market is categorized into air oxygen blender, nasal cannula, heated inspiratory circuit and active humidifier. On the basis of application the global high-flow nasal cannula market is categorized into bronchiectasis, acute respiratory failure, acute heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and carbon monoxide toxicity by end user. On the basis of end user the global high-flow nasal cannula market is categorized into ambulatory care centers, hospitals and long-term care centers.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global high-flow nasal cannula market such as, Teijin Pharma Limited, Salter Labs, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, TNI Medical AG, MEK-ICS CO., Ltd., Flexicare Medical Limited, Vapotherm, Teleflex Incorporated, ResMed, Inc. and Hamilton Medical.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global high-flow nasal cannula market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of high-flow nasal cannula market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the high-flow nasal cannula market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the high-flow nasal cannula market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

