2018 Web real time communications Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2023

Market Highlights:

Web real time communications enables communications to be done easily between individuals through a browser. The system is specifically run on java script application. It also offers API for telecommunications network so that it can utilize the existing system to deliver user centric data and enhance operational efficiency. The system also enables businesses to communicate through smartphones. Web real time communications system also provides time efficiency, easy accessibility and encrypted commercial telephony system.

The rising demand for secure mode of communications, rising demand from enterprise to improve customer relationship management, increasing implementation of these solutions in the healthcare sector and growing demand for better communication solutions are boosting the growth of the web real time communications market. However, privacy issues related to these systems is hampering the growth of the market.

key players

The key players in the global web real time communications market include- AT&T (U.S.), Apidaze (France), Avaya, Inc. (U.S.), Cafex Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dialogic, Inc. (U.S.), TokBox, Inc. (U.S.), Polycom, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Twilio, Inc. (U.S.), GENBAND Inc. (U.S.), and Quobis (Spain) among others.

Web Real Time Communications Market

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into type, organization size, vertical and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. Out of these, services is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The reason is attributed to implementation of these solutions for maintenance and operational efficiency. Also, web real time communications enhances organization’s performance, reduces the operating expenses and less complexities.

On the basis of organization size, the market has been segmented into large, medium and small. Out of these, small & medium sized enterprises accounted for the largest market share majorly due increasing demand for robust communications, enhancement in customer relationship management and verification of communications.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023, majorly due to increasing implementations of various government initiatives for operational efficiency and large number manufacturers in this region.

Europe is expected to have a stable growth rate over the forecast period, majorly due to implementation of these systems in the banking and finance sector and the growing media & entertainment sector in this region.

However, North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S contributes largely to the overall growth of the market. The reason of this growth is attributed to increasing investment in the healthcare sector and the increasing adoption of new technologies.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The global web real time communications market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. IT & telecommunications segment of web real time communications market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing demand for innovative technologies. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific region expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as India, China and Japan contributes largely to the overall growth of the market, majorly due to the increasing demand for web based video & audio communications and increasing implementations of these systems in small & medium businesses in this region. Web real time communications market is focusing to serve customer requirements efficiently and provide real time data.

Study Objectives of Web Real Time Communications Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global web real time communications market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global web real time communications market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, organization size, vertical and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Web Real Time Communications

Regional Analysis-

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, owing to increased adoption of new technological solutions, development in the internet infrastructure, increasing demand for better operational efficiency and the strong presence of solution providers. Countries such as U.S and Canada contributes largely to the growth of the market. The market is expected to grow in the North-American region with a largest market share is expected to gain a CAGR over the forecast period.

