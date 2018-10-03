Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market : Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2026

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market: Overview

The global market for lyme disease diagnostic is projected to grow as reason of increasing number of patients suffering from lyme diseases. The lyme disease is a communicable disease caused by bacterial infection namely species borrelia. The patient suffering from this disease shows symptoms such as fatigue, depression, fever, and skin rashes. If the patient suffering from lyme disease are diagnosed at an early stage can be treated with the use of antibiotics. However, if the patient is not treated as early as possible the bacteria affects joints, heart, and central nervous system or in some cases, it may lead to death.

The lyme disease diagnostic market is based on emerging diagnostic technologies, diagnostic tests, and end users. There are various forms of diagnostic tests used in laboratories for lyme disease testing. The most preferred mode of test is serological test. In serological test, Western Blot and ELISA are the two most commonly used tests. The end users segment includes public health labs, hospitals, physician’s office, and commercial/private labs

The report elaborates on all the segments significant for the growth of the lyme disease diagnostic market. The report focuses on drivers, restrains, with trends and opportunities to give a complete overview of the market. It also gives a geographical outlook with detailed segment analysis supported with facts and figures.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market: Trends

The global lyme disease diagnostic market is projected to grow with newer research helping the market in understanding new ways of diagnose lyme disease that will drive the market in coming years. Additionally, the increasing government initiatives to improve the medical healthcare facilities that will further help the market to gain momentum in coming years. Moreover, efforts made by market players in research and development is anticipated to bring better growth opportunities for the lyme disease diagnostic market.

The diagnostic technology used in various laboratories also includes lymphocytic transformation test, urine antigen tests, nucleic acid test, immunofluorescent staining, and few others. Novel techniques are being developed to diagnoses lyme disease that can also be used to diagnosis chronic lyme infection with the help of blood sample. The availability of these tests will reduce the problem of accuracy that came up during the serology based tests.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market: Geography

As per the geography, the global market for lyme disease diagnostic is leading in North America, where it holds maximum amount of shares. The common prevalence of tick disease in the U.S. has made the region lead the global market. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stats that thousands of people are diagnosed with lyme disease only in the U.S. As per the analysis, the prevalence of lyme disease is evidently seen in Asia Pacific and Europe which will further boost the demand for lyme disease diagnostic market.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostic Market: Competition

The report also gives a detailed information about the key players in the market in the competitive landscape segment. The prominent players in the global lyme diseases diagnostic market are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad, Affymetrix, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, T2 Biosystems, and Canon Life Sciences.

