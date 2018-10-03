Global Ultrasound Devices Market to reach $10,052.0 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% CAGR during 2016 – 2022

According to a new report Global Ultrasound Devices Market published by KBV Research, The Global Ultrasound Devices Market attained a market size of $6,685.2 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $ 10,052.0 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.0 % CAGR during 2016 – 2022.
The North America Ultrasound Devices Market attained a market size of $ 1,624.5 Million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% CAGR during 2016 – 2022. The US market dominated the North America Ultrasound Devices Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022. The Canada market is expected to reach a market size of $ 424.6 Million by 2022. The Mexico market would witness the high growth rate of 8.2% during 2016-2022.
The Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems dominated the Global Ultrasound Devices market and attained a market size of $ 4,355.4 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $6,071.4 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% CAGR during 2016 – 2022.
North America market dominated the Global Diagnostics Ultrasound Devices Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to reach a market size of $ 1,870.0 Million by 2022.
Key player profiled in the report includes Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company and Analogic Corporation.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-ultrasound-devices-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on product, portability, type of device display, application and geography.
GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT
Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems Market
Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems Market
GLOBAL DIAGNOSTIC ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY IMAGING TYPE
Global 2D Imaging System Ultrasound Devices Market
Global 3D & 4D Imaging System Ultrasound Devices Market
Global Doppler Imaging System Ultrasound Devices Market
GLOBAL THERAPEUTIC ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE
Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems Market
Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems Market
GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY PORTABILITY
Global Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices Market
Global Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market
GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF DEVICE DISPLAY
Global Color Ultrasound Devices Market
Global Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices Market
GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION
Global Radiology/General Imaging Market
Global Cardiology Imaging Market
Global Obstretrics/Gynecology Imaging Market
Global Vascular Imaging Market
Global Urology Imaging Market
Global Other Imaging Applications Market
GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
Global Ultrasound Devices Market
North America Ultrasound Devices Market
Europe Ultrasound Devices Market
Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market
LAMEA Ultrasound Devices Market
