Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market to Witness Impressive Growth Through 5.8% CAGR

Industrial sludge is generated during the wastewater treatment process. Wastewater released by different industries contains a large amount of water, microorganisms and chemical constituents. Sludge requires further treatment to reduce its volume and render it stable and safe for disposal. The treatment primarily aims to reduce the volume of water and pathogen content in order to facilitate the safe disposal and possible usage of sludge as fertilizer. Dewatering and drying, conditioning and stabilization, thickening, and digestion are the processes involved in industrial sludge treatment.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-sludge-treatment-chemicals.html

Rising global industrialization is expected to boost the worldwide industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in the near future. Emerging economies are contributing significantly to global industrialization. Emerging economies include countries in Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe. Furthermore, favorable governmental regulations are likely to drive the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in the near future. However, availability of high-performance sludge treatment technologies is estimated to hamper market growth. Development of cost-effective and innovative industrial sludge treatment chemicals is anticipated to offer growth opportunities to players in the market. Additionally, recycling of treated industrial sludge holds immense potential in the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market.

In terms of revenue, activated sludge emerged as the largest type of sludge in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. The segment accounted for over 46% share of the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. Activated sludge is anticipated to remain the largest type of sludge in the next few years. Flocculants was the largest type of process chemical in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. It is projected to be the fastest growing type of process chemical during the forecast period. In terms of share, coagulants were the second-largest type of process chemicals at the end of 2013. The segment is expected to record growth similar to the flocculants segment during the forecast period. Conditioning and stabilization was the largest process treatment segment in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. It is expected to remain the largest process treatment segment in the next few years. Food & beverages was the largest sludge producing end-use industry in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. It is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period. Personal care & chemicals was the second-largest end-use industry segment in 2013 and is likely to record the fastest growth rate in the next few years.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=892

North America dominated the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in terms of revenue in 2013. Increase in the number of environmental standards and strict implementation policies are expected to drive the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in the region. Asia Pacific was the second-largest market for industrial sludge treatment chemicals in terms of revenue in 2013. It is likely to be the fastest growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2014 and 2020. Growing industrialization in China is contributing significantly to the wastewater discharge in the region. Most manufacturers operating across various industries are shifting manufacturing plants to China due to low production cost and abundance of raw materials in the country. Europe was the third-largest region in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. The region is expected to witness moderate growth rate due to the adoption of advanced sludge treatment technologies such as membrane bioreactor technology.

The global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market is highly consolidated, with few companies dominating the market. Major players provide integrated industrial sludge treatment solutions. A few multinational companies exhibit high degree of integration across the value chain and focus on development of cost-effective and innovative products. Key players in the market include Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, GE Water & Process Technologies, Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Nalco Holding Co., The Dow Chemical Company, Ovivo Water Ltd., Solvay S.A., and Accepta.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com