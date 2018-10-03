Gas Meters Market – Increasing Demand for Natural Gas Across the Globe to Drive Market Growth

Governments of various regions have implemented regulations and norms pertaining to the installation of gas meters in residential and industrial applications. In order to curb gas theft and reduce wastage of gas, governments are promoting the installation of smart gas meters in various applications. Based on technology, the gas meters market is segmented into standard meters and smart meters. Based on type, the market is segmented into diaphragm, rotary, turbine, ultrasonic, and others. By 2026, the diaphragm segment is expected to hold more than one half of the total market and expand at a significant rate throughout the forecast period. On the basis of application, the gas meters market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential sub-segment is expected to be the leading segment based on end-use by 2026. The said segment is also expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period as compared to other applications. This can be attributed to the implementation of regulatory norms for every household by governments of various regions in order to reduce wastage and avoid theft of gas.Asia Pacific market to be the fastest growing due to the increasing adoption of gas meters in residential as well as industrial applications

In terms of geography, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2017, North America was the topmost revenue generating region followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026 due to the growing demand for natural gas, majorly driven by China.

Key players are focusing on the introduction and development of new products to gain a competitive edge and improve brand positioning in the gas meters market. Furthermore, they are engaged in forming strategic alliances with peers and less established players in order to gain a higher market share. For instance, Landis+Gyr, a prominent manufacturer of gas meters announced the introduction of next generation smart gas meters and it has worked closely with British gas utility company British Gas to launch the first of a new standard in smart technology. The key players profiled in the global gas meters market include ABB, Itron, Inc., APATOR S.A., Badger Meter, Inc., Diehl Foundation & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell Process Solutions, Inc., Zenner, EDMI Limited, and AEM SA.