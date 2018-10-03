Fish Feeds Market By Ingredient Type (Aquatic Feed Additives, Maize/Corn, Fishmeal, Rice, Soybean and Other Ingredient Types) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

The Fish Feeds Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. Furthermore, it comprises of current events, latest market trends, schematic representation of the global companies with their prime developments, mergers & acquisitions, deals and agreements, expansions and investments, etc.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Fish Feeds are important item of modern aquaculture, that provide balanced nutrition needed for the fish. The Fish Feeds are available in granule or pellets form that provide nutrition in stable portion to fish, it feeds them efficiently & make them grow to their full potential. Various fish foods are available now-a-days like; cereal grains, vegetable proteins, minerals & vitamins and other forms. The Fish Feeds use is increasing due to; rising demand for premium variety of fishes, rising order for well formulated & specialized feed products, rising demand for across the globe owing to nutrient values & affordable prices, increasing development in scientific procedures related to breeding & growing of fish, etc. Therefore, the Fish Feeds Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Fish Feeds Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Cermaq ASA, Ridley Aqua-Feed, Alltech Inc., Nutriad, Nutreco N.V., Aller Aqua, NK Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Beneo, Norel Animal Nutrition, Tongwei, Cargill Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods Company Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., Dibaq Aquaculture and BioMar A/S. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Fish Feeds Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). Asia Pacific region is leading the Fish Feeds Market owing to rising consumption of seafood in the region.

Market Segmentation:

The global Fish Feeds Market is based on segment, by Ingredient Type the market is segmented into Aquatic Feed Additives, Maize/corn, Fishmeal, Rice, Soybean and Other Ingredient Types.

