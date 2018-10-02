Self-service Business Intelligence Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Self-service business intelligence (SSBI) is an approach to data analytics that enables business users to access and work with corporate data even though they do not have a background in statistical analysis, business intelligence (BI) or data mining.

This report studies the Self-service Business Intelligence market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Self-service Business Intelligence market by product type and applications/end industries.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue generating region for self-service BI vendors for the next five years. This is mainly because in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology.

The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the self-service BI market because of the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies and various government initiatives such as smart cities across APAC countries including China and India.

The global Self-service Business Intelligence market is valued at 3330 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 7900 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Self-service Business Intelligence.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Self-service Business Intelligence Devices Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Microstrategy

Qlik Technologies

Tibco Software

ZOHO

Self-service Business Intelligence Devices Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis :covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Self-service Business Intelligence Devices Market Segment by Type, covers:

Software

Service

Self-service Business Intelligence Devices Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and utilities

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

