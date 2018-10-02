GPS Tracking Device Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

GPS Tracking Device Market Scenario:



The GPS Tracking Devices is normally carried by a moving vehicle or person that is used to determine and track its current location. IoT and cloud technology are some of the major factors driving this market. The modern technology in the GPS tracker, which allows a covert GPS tracking device to be placed anywhere in terms of size, range and dependability and being used for surveillance. The standalone and advance tracking devices are coming in use along with it. This can be used for the business, government, and individuals to showcase its real time information in term of the National Safety.

The study indicates that the GPS Tracking Device Market has huge demand in various sectors including transportations and IT and Telecommunication sector that provides the real time information about the vehicles, products and individual. These devices provide and advanced GPS vehicle tracking systems for businesses and consumers that enhance safety and security.

The global GPS Tracking Device Market is expected to grow at USD$ 2.53 Billion by 2023, at 11.9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

GPS Tracking Device Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the GPS Tracking Device system Market are – Atrack Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Tomtom International Bv ( Neitherland), Calamp Corp. (US), Orbocomm Inc. (US), Sierra Wireless Inc. (Canada), Laipac Technology, Inc. (Canada), Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Spy tech, Inc. (U.S), Verizon Wireless (U.S) and Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (China) among others.

GPS Tracking Device Market Segments:

The global GPS Tracking Device system market has been segmented on the basis of type, components, end -users and region.

GPS Tracking Device system Market by Type:

Covert GPS Trackers

Standalone Tracker

Advance Tracker

Others

GPS Tracking Device system Market by Components:

GPS Loggers

Personal GPS Trackers

Real-Time GPS Trackers

Others

GPS Tracking Device system Market by End-User:

Automotive and aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Government and defense

Industrial

Hospitality

Education

Others

GPS Tracking Device system Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World



GPS Tracking Device Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of GPS Tracking Device market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of highest market share in GPS Tracking market. In North America, these devices is widely used to help monitor anti-poaching patrols in recent days and to track the location all the time, in commercial as well as for the personal purposes. Europe region is also showing a positive growth in the GPS Tracking Device devices market due to safety purpose and to also helpful in getting a real-time vehicle location updates, vehicle speeds, as well as instant alert message to bad driver behaviors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for GPS tracking devices market. This market has huge potential for growth of GPS tracking device specifically the country like China.

GPS Tracking Device Market Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Supplier of GPS tracking devices

GPS antenna supplier

Distributors and traders

Semiconductor product designers

Software and service providers

GNSS/GPS IC supplier

GNSS module supplier

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Study Objectives of GPS Tracking Device System Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the GPS Tracking Device system market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the GPS Tracking Device system market-based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of display type, components, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the GPS Tracking Devicesystem

