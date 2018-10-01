TMR Releases New Report on 1-2 Dichloroethane Market 2018 – 2026

1-2 Dichloroethane Market: Introduction

1-2 Dichloroethane is a chlorinated hydrocarbon that was previously known as ethylene dichloride (EDC). It is a clear colorless flammable liquid with chloroform-like odor that can emits toxic fumes of hydrochloric acid when heated to decomposition. The chemical formula for ethylene dichloride is C 2 H 4 Cl 2 , and its molecular weight is 98.96 g/mol. It is primarily used to manufacture vinyl chloride monomer, which is a main precursor of poly vinyl chloride (PVC) production. It is classified as a human carcinogenic and induces respiratory distress, nausea, and vomiting when inhaled. 1-2 Dichloroethane is used as a solvent in food processing. It is also used as a solvent in closed systems for several extraction and cleaning purposes in organic compound synthesis. Moreover, it acts as a lead scavenger when added to leaded gasoline. It is also used as a dispersant in rubber and plastics and as a wetting and penetrating agent. Many countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Brazil have unregistered 1-2 Dichloroethane as a fumigant on agricultural products.

Global 1-2 Dichloroethane Market: Overview

Based on grade, the 1-2 Dichloroethane market can be segmented into technical grade and finished grade. Based on application, the 1-2 Dichloroethane market can be segmented into VCM production, synthetic textile fibers, rubbers & plastics, and others. The VCM prodcution segment accounted for more than 85% share of the global 1-2 Dichloroethane market in 2017. Ninety-nine percent of total demand in Canada, 90% in Japan, and 88% of total production in the U.S. are used for this purpose. 1-2 Dichloroethane is also used in the production of tri- and tetrachloroethylene, vinylidene chloride, ethyleneamines, and trichloroethane. Ethylene dichloride is used as a lead scavenger in antiknock fluids in gasoline and is also used as a component of metal-degreasing formulations such as soaps and scouring compounds.

1-2 Dichloroethane Market: Manufacturing Process

Ethylene dichloride is produced through the basic reaction of iron (III) chloride catalyzed by ethylene and chlorine. OxyChem, a major U.S.-based manufacturer, uses two reactions to produce EDC. The first is the direct chlorination reaction and the second is the oxychlorination reaction. Many licenses for variations of each type of process exist in the 1-2 Dichloroethane market.

Global 1-2 Dichloroethane Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global 1-2 Dichloroethane market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The demand for 1-2 Dichloroethane is high in North America and Western Europe for use in the manufacture of poly vinyl chloride. The VCM production segment holds a higher share of the 1-2 Dichloroethane market in the U.S. and Central and Eastern Europe. In terms of consumption, Europe held a major share of the global 1-2 Dichloroethane market in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period also. North America held a prominent share of the global 1-2 Dichloroethane market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in the consumption of paints, coatings, and textiles, especially in South Korea, Japan, and China, is anticipated to fuel the demand for 1-2 Dichloroethane in Asia Pacific in the next few years. China and Japan are expected to constitute a major share of the 1-2 Dichloroethane market in Asia Pacific in the coming years. The 1-2 Dichloroethane market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Global 1-2 Dichloroethane Market: Key Players

A large number of companies operate in the global 1-2 Dichloroethane market. Several regional and local traders, distributors, and importers supply 1-2 Dichloroethane to end-users. Prominent companies operating in the global 1-2 Dichloroethane market are Dow Chemical Company, Formosa Plastic Corporation, OxyChem, BASF SE, Occidental Chemical Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., and others.

