Nvdimm Market Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Prominent NVDIMM manufacturers include SK Hynix, Inc. (Korea), Integrated Device Technology Inc. (The U.S) and Fujitsu Limited (Japan). The global NVDIMM market is likely to represent a lucrative playing field for new entrants in the coming years, due to the high value of the market as an ancillary of the booming computing sector. The widespread vendor base of established companies is likely to enable a steady share nevertheless.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global NVDIMM market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% in the 2017-2025 forecast period. The market’s revenue valuation was US$72.6 mn in 2017 and is likely to rise to US$184 mn by 2025.

By product type, the global NVDIMM market is segmented into NVDIMM-F and NVDIMM-N. The presence of DRAM components is likely to ensure steady dominance of NVDIMM-N in the coming years, as the higher speed enabled by DRAM is a key driver for NVDIMM-N units. Geographically, North America contributes the dominant share in the global NVDIMM market and is likely to remain an influential player in the coming years due to the steady presence of several leading players in the global NVDIMM market. Leading U.S.-based players such as Viking Technology Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. Asia Pacific is also an important for market for NVDIMM and is likely to be valued at US$35.7 mn by the end of 2025.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the NVDIMM Market. Request a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3501

Growth of Data Centers in Asia Pacific Key to Growth of NVDIMM Market

One of the prime drivers for the global NVDIMM market is the rising prominence of the data center sector in developing Asia Pacific economies. The steady growth of the data center sector has prompted a rise in the demand for high-end workstations as well as enterprise storage and server infrastructure, which is likely to strengthen over the coming years in line with the rapid development exhibited by countries in Asia Pacific. The rising indigenous tech sector in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan is also likely to remain a key contributor to the global NVDIMM market in the coming years.

Integration of NVDIMM helps to improve the performance of various devices in terms of storage, cache, indexing, message queuing, logging, batch processing, on-line transactions, and RAID (redundant array of independent disk) applications that require higher throughput, while simultaneously offering fault-tolerant data integrity. The high performance of these devices is crucial to hyper-scale computing environments that are focused on cloud computing, big data analytics, and high-performance database applications. Thus, NVDIMMs are primarily aimed for huge in-memory computing tasks such as ultra-speed in-memory transactional database systems including those used in search engines and hyper-scale computing applications.

The help provided by advanced NVDIMM in enabling stronger data security is likely to be a key driver for the global NVDIMM market in the coming years. Data security has become a vital topic for the business and industrial sector due to the rising utilization of digital data storage mechanisms in a number of industries and the rising risk of cybercrime. The stability of data storage provided by the use of NVDIMM units is thus likely to be a key driver for the global NVDIMM market in the coming years.

GET TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/3501