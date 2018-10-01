Global Edge Computing Market is Estimated to reach $16,710 Million by 2025 from $1,467 Million in 2017

Global Edge Computing Market Report forecast expected to reach $16,710 Million by 2025 from $1,467Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2017 to 2025. By Geography, Asia-Pacific and RoW are expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.5% and 36.1%, respectively, during the forecast period.

“Edge Computing Market (By Organization: Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME); Application Type: Data Caching, Location Services, Environmental Monitoring, Analytics, Smart Cities, Optimized Local Content, Augmented Reality and Other Applications; By End User: Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Public, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Retail and Other End User Industry.; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2016 – 2025”

The global Edge Computing Market is mainly driven by propagation of IoT technologies.

The major factors fueling the growth of the global edge computing market are improved application performance, development is the proliferation of IoT technologies. Additionally, increasing smart applications such as smart watches, smartphones, wearable devices, lower operating costs are also encouraging the growth of the market. However, security and privacy involvements for edge computing is the restraint of the market growth. Moreover, technological advancement, and evolution of 5G network would generate profitable opportunities for the global market.

Organization, application, end user and geography are the classifications of the global edge computing market. Organization segment comprises large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SME). By application, the market is bifurcated into data caching, location services, environmental monitoring, analytics, smart cities, optimized local content, augmented reality and other applications. Furthermore, end user segment includes media and entertainment, healthcare, government and public, manufacturing, telecom and IT, energy and utilities, transportation, retail and other end user industry.

The country wise analysis has been also covered under the scope of the report. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Germany, France, UK,Italy,and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. India, China, Japan, South Koreaand Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), by organization segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) contributed for the majority of the share in 2017, in the organization segment, and expected to achieve the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period i.e. 2017 – 2025, owing to SMEs have been majorly dependent on data centers to analyze and process their data.

Augmented reality segment is anticipated to gain the fastest CAGR between 2017 and 2025

On the basis of application, augmented realitysegment anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.The reason being, augmented reality is one of the trending application that is projected to gain demand in the future across various industries such as media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, retail, and manufacturing.

Telecom and IT dominated for the maximum market share in the end user segment

Telecom and IT accounted for the largest market share in the end user segment in 2017 and anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the edge computing solution permits operators to enhance the traffic within the usual radio conditions, improve the service quality, and to progressthe network efficiency.

North America accounted for the maximum share in the global edge computing market

In 2017, North America was the highest revenue generating region in the global edge computing market. The reason being, North American regions deliver an appropriate environment for startups and SMEs, in terms of government regulations and compliance. Due to this, enterprises are rising fast in this region and have a heavy demand for edge computing.Also, Asia-Pacific is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to evolution of big data analytics architecture and cloud computing.

Prominent players operating in the market include FOGHORN SYSTEMS, Vasona Networks, Inc., Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Xiotech Corporation, Saguna Networks Ltd., Aricent Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and MachineShop Inc., among others.

