Gastritis Market : Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Gastritis is characterized by a set of conditions that cause inflammation or irritation of the lining of the stomach, for a short or long time. Upper abdominal pain or discomfort is the most common symptom of Gastritis. There are two forms of gastritis, a brief and sudden illness, acute gastritis occurs suddenly, which involves sudden and severe inflammation; and chronic gastritis which develops slowly may last for years due to long-term inflammation. An upset stomach following the consumption of alchohol or certain medications is one of the common examples of acute gastritis. There are various causes of gastritis but one of the most common causes is Helicobacter pylori, a kind of bacterium that infects the lining of the stomach. If left untreated, gastritis caused by Helicobacter pylori can lead to ulcers and stomach cancer. Though foods which cause gastritis are different from person to person and may not always be consistent with the severity of the disease , spicy, fatty and fried foods are commonly avoided to set off symptoms of gastritis. Bleeding inside the stomach occurs in a case of severe gastritis. Other causes of gastritis include autoimmune disorders, digestive disorders and stress caused by severe injury.

Various symptoms associated with gastritis are as follows:

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Abdominal bloating

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Black and tarry stool

Feeling of fullness

GASTRITIS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on diagnosis, the gastritis market can be segmented as follows:

pyroli test: This test is used to determine the presence of bacterium H. pyroli

Blood test: Red blood cell count is checked to determine whether an individual has anemia or not

Endoscopy: A thin with a tiny camera (endoscope) is inserted into one’s stomach to check for inflammation

X-ray of upper digestive system: X-ray creates images of esophagus, stomach and small intestine and is used to diagnose abnormalities.

Based on treatments, the gastritis market can be segmented as follows:

Acid blocking medications: Proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole (Prilosec), lansoprazole (Prevacid) and esomeprazole (Nexium) block cells that form stomach acid.

Acid reducing medications: Histamine (H-2) blockers (acid blockers) such as ranitidine (Zantac) and famotidine (Pepcid) reduces the amount of acid released into the digestive tract

Antacids: Antacids act as a neutralizing agent for the stomach and provide rapid relief from gastritis pain

Antibiotics: Combination of antibiotics such as clarithromycin (Biaxin) and metronidazole (Flagyl) are used to kill the bacterium H.pyroli and thereby aids in the treatment of gastritis

Presently, the gastritis market is fragmented and various companies are developing therapeutic drugs for the treatment of gastritis.

Gastritis Market Key Players

Some of the top players operating in the gastritis market are AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, PT Otsuka Indonesia and others.

